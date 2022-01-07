Breaking News

Sidney Poitier: Hollywood legend and first black man to win best actor Oscar dies aged 94

7 January 2022, 16:05

Actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94
Actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor, has died at the age of 94.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas Fred Mitchell confirmed the news of the actor's death today.

Sir Sidney, one of the last surviving stars from the golden age of Hollywood, was the first black man to win an Oscar, winning best actor in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field.

He would have celebrated his 95th birthday on February 20.

Sidney Poitier and Robert Redford in the Universal Pictures film, Sneakers
Sidney Poitier and Robert Redford in the Universal Pictures film, Sneakers. Picture: Alamy

He starred in In the Heat of the Night and Blackboard Jungle during a long and celebrated acting career. He was also Bahama's Ambassador to Japan for ten years between 1997 and 2007.

He won the Oscar in 1964 for Lilies in the Field, and delivered acclaimed performances in To Sir, with Love; Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night.

Glenn Ford and Sidney Poitier in Blackboard Jungle
Glenn Ford and Sidney Poitier in Blackboard Jungle. Picture: Alamy

His family hailed from the Bahamas, but he was actually born in Miami when his family were visiting for a weekend trip.

Sir Sidney wrote an autobiography in 2000 entitled “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography”.

Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Brave Davis is expected to pay tribute to the Bahamian legend later today.

Actor Jeffrey Wright, who starred in No Time To Die alongside Daniel Craig, posted: "Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love."

Whoopi Goldberg wrote: "If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars."

He is survived by his wife and six children.

His birth on February 20 1927 in Miami in the US meant he was automatically granted US citizenship.

He grew up in the Bahamas but returned to Miami aged 15, before moving to New York aged 16.

He started acting in the late 1940s, leading to a breakthrough role in No Way Out in 1950.

His filmography includes Blackboard Jungle, Lilies of the Field and In The Heat of The Night.

During his career he was nominated for several Oscars and 10 Golden Globes.

In 2002, Poitier was given an Academy Honorary award in recognition of his lifetime achievements.

