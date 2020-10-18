Adele teases comeback five years after last album

18 October 2020, 19:47 | Updated: 18 October 2020, 19:54

Adele has teased her comeback five years after the release of her last album
Adele has teased her comeback five years after the release of her last album. Picture: PA

Adele has teased her comeback with a hosting spot on Saturday Night Live, five years after the release of her last album.

Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻

Adele has largely avoided the spotlight in recent years, and has not performed live or appeared on live TV in a number of years.

