Far-right AfD party wins record 19.2% of the vote in German elections as conservatives set for victory, exit poll shows

23 February 2025, 17:17 | Updated: 23 February 2025, 17:39

A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A resident casts a vote at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, during the German national election.

By Josef Al Shemary

The first exit polls show the far-right AfD party will win more than 19% of the vote in Germany, as the conservatives fall short of a majority.

Polls have closed across Germany, as citizens cast their votes in an election that sees Europe at a critical crossroads.

The election pits the incumbent chancellor against the opposition leader, the vice chancellor and, for the first time, a leader of a far-right party.

The first exit polls indicate that the centre-right CDU's Friedrich Merz will be likely to form the next German government, with the far-right AfD becoming the second largest party.

Members of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) await the initial results in snap federal parliamentary elections at CDU headquarters on February 23, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
Members of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) await the initial results in snap federal parliamentary elections at CDU headquarters on February 23, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) will hope to form a coalition, with Friedrich Merz as the new chancellor.

It is a historic result for Alice Wiedel's AfD, who have won the largest share of votes for a far-right party since WWII.

If the exit polls are accurate, which they historically have been, it means the AfD will record their best-ever result, gaining almost 10% more votes since the last election in 2021.

The critical election has had a large turnout, which election officials said had been around 52% at 1pm on Sunday - higher than any election since 1998.

Leaders of far right AfD Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla address their supporters at the AfD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election.
Leaders of far right AfD Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla address their supporters at the AfD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after the German national election.

It also means current Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left SDP are on course for their worst result since the war.

There's also a number of smaller parties who are hoping to reach the threshold of 5% which is required to get into the German Parliament.

The result of the vote will influence Europe's response to the new Trump administration in the US, the Russia-Ukraine war and security across the continent.

The election comes seven months ahead of schedule after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition in early November.

It comes as widespread protests took place on Saturday, pitting far-right supporters against anti-fascist activists.

Potsdam, Germany. 22nd Feb, 2025. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to participants at the end of the election campaign in the constituency. A new Bundestag will be elected on 23.02.2025. Credit: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Alamy Live News
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to participants at the end of the election campaign in the constituency. Potsdam, Germany. 22nd Feb, 2025.

Germany's electoral system rarely gives any party an absolute majority and opinion polls suggest that no party is anywhere near one this time.

Two or more parties will most likely form a coalition in the coming weeks.

The candidates are Mr Scholz, opposition leader Friedrich Merz, vice chancellor and environmentalist Greens candidate Robert Habeck and co-leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel.

Top campaign issues were the German economy, still Europe's largest but struggling, and irregular migration.

Mr Scholz lost a confidence vote on December 16 and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier ordered the parliament to be dissolved on December 27, saying a new election was the only way to give the country a stable government capable of tackling its problems.

It is only the fourth time that the Bundestag has been dissolved ahead of schedule after a confidence vote under Germany's post-Second World War constitution.

