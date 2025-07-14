Air India rules out mechanical fault on doomed flight 171 amid investigation into pilots' 'medical records'

Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Air india has confirmed there were no mechanical or maintenance faults in the flag carrier’s plane crashed shortly after take-off killing all but one passenger on board

Campbell Wilson, the airline’s chief executive, said the investigation into the crashed London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash was “far from over”.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, he told employees that the pilots had passed routine pre-flight breathalyser tests and health checks before entering the plane.

Wilson’s memo added that all Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India’s fleet were checked and found to be fit for service days ahead of the crash.

It come after a preliminary report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, published on Friday, said both of the plane's fuel switches moved to the "cut-off" position "immediately" after take-off, stopping fuel supply to the engine.

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India. Picture: Alamy

It was believed said the fuel switches could either have been switched off manually, by the pilots, or due to a mechanical or maintenance fault.

The report did not directly blame the pilots for the incident, but has strongly implied there was no issue with the plane or engine.

“At this stage of the investigation, there are no recommended actions to B787-8 and/or … [the] engine operators and manufacturer,” it said.

It added: "In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut-off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report reads.

Meanwhile, a notice issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed its international counterparts fuel switches in Boeing aircraft posed no safety issues.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, was piloting the Boeing 787 Dreamliner alongside Captain Mohan Ranganathan on the day of the crash.

His medical records are being examined after "several" other pilots had raised concerns over Mr Sabharwal's poor mental health, a leading India aviation safety expert revealed.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, expert Captain Mohan Ranganathan claimed: "He had taken time off from flying in the last three to four years. He had taken medical leave for that."

The Telegraph said that while Air India declined to comment, an official working with its parent company, Tata Group, told the publication that Captain Sabharwal had not taken any medical leave despite concerns.

The preliminary crash report failed to obtain any significant findings and that both pilots captaining the flight had passed the Class I medical exam, monitoring mental and physical health, within the last two years.

The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association has said in response to the investigation that the crew “acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions and the pilots shouldn’t be vilified based on conjecture”.

“To casually suggest pilot suicide without verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting and a disservice to the dignity of the profession,” it added.

the report was also blasted by the Airline Pilots Association of India, which argued its “tone and direction” indicated “a bias toward pilot error”.

“We categorically reject this presumption and insist on a fair, fact-based inquiry," it said in a statement.

It comes as families of the victims of the Air India crash have demanded “justice and answers”, after a report found the plane’s fuel switches were cut off.

In a statement, relatives of Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa, who died in the crash, described the report as "the first stepping stone" and said the family are still "working our way through the weight of our loss."

They added: "Moving forwards, we require honesty, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to uncovering the full truth."We seek justice and answers, both of which are essential for us to find any sense of closure.

"We accept God's fate, but knowing what happened will help ease our hearts and allow us to begin the long journey of healing."