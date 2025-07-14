Air India rules out mechanical fault on doomed flight 171 amid investigation into pilots' 'medical records'

14 July 2025, 16:55

Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Air india has confirmed there were no mechanical or maintenance faults in the flag carrier’s plane crashed shortly after take-off killing all but one passenger on board

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Campbell Wilson, the airline’s chief executive, said the investigation into the crashed London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash was “far from over”.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, he told employees that the pilots had passed routine pre-flight breathalyser tests and health checks before entering the plane.

Wilson’s memo added that all Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India’s fleet were checked and found to be fit for service days ahead of the crash.

It come after a preliminary report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, published on Friday, said both of the plane's fuel switches moved to the "cut-off" position "immediately" after take-off, stopping fuel supply to the engine.

Read more: Families of Air India crash victims demand ‘justice and answers’ after report published

Read more: Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India.
Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India. Picture: Alamy

It was believed said the fuel switches could either have been switched off manually, by the pilots, or due to a mechanical or maintenance fault.

The report did not directly blame the pilots for the incident, but has strongly implied there was no issue with the plane or engine.

“At this stage of the investigation, there are no recommended actions to B787-8 and/or … [the] engine operators and manufacturer,” it said.

It added: "In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut-off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report reads.

Meanwhile, a notice issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed its international counterparts fuel switches in Boeing aircraft posed no safety issues.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, was piloting the Boeing 787 Dreamliner alongside Captain Mohan Ranganathan on the day of the crash.

His medical records are being examined after "several" other pilots had raised concerns over Mr Sabharwal's poor mental health, a leading India aviation safety expert revealed.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, expert Captain Mohan Ranganathan claimed: "He had taken time off from flying in the last three to four years. He had taken medical leave for that."

The Telegraph said that while Air India declined to comment, an official working with its parent company, Tata Group, told the publication that Captain Sabharwal had not taken any medical leave despite concerns.

The preliminary crash report failed to obtain any significant findings and that both pilots captaining the flight had passed the Class I medical exam, monitoring mental and physical health, within the last two years.

The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association has said in response to the investigation that the crew “acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions and the pilots shouldn’t be vilified based on conjecture”.

“To casually suggest pilot suicide without verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting and a disservice to the dignity of the profession,” it added.

the report was also blasted by the Airline Pilots Association of India, which argued its “tone and direction” indicated “a bias toward pilot error”.

“We categorically reject this presumption and insist on a fair, fact-based inquiry," it said in a statement.

It comes as families of the victims of the Air India crash have demanded “justice and answers”, after a report found the plane’s fuel switches were cut off.

In a statement, relatives of Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa, who died in the crash, described the report as "the first stepping stone" and said the family are still "working our way through the weight of our loss."

They added: "Moving forwards, we require honesty, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to uncovering the full truth."We seek justice and answers, both of which are essential for us to find any sense of closure.

"We accept God's fate, but knowing what happened will help ease our hearts and allow us to begin the long journey of healing."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A German backpacker was found alive in the remote outback after a car crash and head injury left her disoriented for 11 days.

Backpacker breaks silence after found alive following 12 days in Australian outback

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

'We are absolutely broken': Scottish holidaymaker, 26, falls to his death at Ibiza Rocks Hotel

The collision of two black holes

Scientists detect biggest ever merger of two massive black holes just beyond the Milky Way

n

Southeast Spain rocked by earthquake as tourist hotspots suffer severe floods

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after routine traffic stop develops into high speed car chase in Kentucky

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked.

Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at a campaign rally In Butler lat year,

Donald Trump says Secret Service were having 'bad day' and made 'mistakes' one year on from assassination attempt

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

IDF admits 'technical error' after ten people, including children, killed while fetching water

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief

The sunset over a bay with fishing boats anchored in it.

British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

Floods in the Barcelona town of Súria during the rainfall caused by the storm.

Spain storm warning as 100mm of rain fell in an hour submerging tourist hotspot

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who tragically died when an Air India flight crashed.

Families of Air India crash victims demand ‘justice and answers’ after report published

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.

Fuel to engines on doomed Air India plane 'cut off' moments before crash killed 260, report finds

A firefighter stands next to a burnt-out car following mass Russian drone and missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv

Poland scrambles jets as Russia bombards Ukraine with massive overnight attack killing at least four

Latest News

See more Latest News

England's Shoaib Bashir celebrates after the final wicket during day five of the Third Rothesay Men's Test at Lord's, London.

England beat India by 22 runs in third Test of the series

Pc Ellie Cook fired her Taser at Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, after he and his brother, Muhammad Amaad, 26, allegedly attacked her and two Greater Manchester Police (GMP) colleagues.

‘Not an option’ to walk away from Manchester Airport suspect - police officer tells court

A sinkhole filled with water

Sinkhole opens in London borough leading to disruption from 'large amount of flooding'

Katie Wallis arrives at Cardiff Magistrates.

Former Conservative MP who harassed ex-wife handed community order

Gregg Wallace smiling

Gregg Wallace breaks his silence saying he is "deeply sorry" for any distress caused

Four people have died following a plane crash at Southend Airport.

Plane crashed in 'fireball' at Southend Airport after dropping off patient for medical attention
Wells Town Hall and coroners court Wells Somerset England UK GB EU Europe

Former Met detective died in fire after locking himself in bedroom, inquest told

Models of people on coins

Perceptions around banks have improved since launch of Consumer Duty, poll finds

World News

See more World News

Carry-on luggage of up to 7kg could be mandated as free if the proposal is accepted by EU governments

EU may ban airlines from charging for carry-on luggage

18 days ago

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran's nuclear sites 'severely damaged' by US strikes, CIA says as Trump hails ‘big win’ after NATO agrees defence hike

18 days ago

Activists of “No Space For Bezos” displayed a banner on the Rialto Bridge to protest the wedding to be held in Venice from 26 to 28 June 2025 on June 13, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

‘If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax’: protesters against Bezos highlight growing inequality

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News