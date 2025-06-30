Investigators look into Air India 'sabotage theory' after plane crash killed 270 people

Family members mourn the loss of 15-year-old Akash Patni, who died in the Air India crash. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Indian authorities are working with an aviation agency to review 'all angles' of plane crash that killed 270 people.

Murlidhar Mohol, India’s civil aviation minister, said investigators were looking into all possibilities - including sabotage - that may have led to Air India Flight 171 falling from the skies soon after setting off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12.

Mr Mohol said: “It was an unfortunate incident. The AAIB [Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau] has begun a full investigation into it ... It is being probed from all angles, including any possible sabotage.

“The CCTV footage is being reviewed and all angles are being assessed ... several agencies are working on it.”

The AAIB - supported by British and American teams - is reviewing the plane's voice and data recorders - known as black boxes - and has yet to comment on any findings.

The minister called the plane crash a "rare case" and referring to claims made by veteran pilots and experts that a dual-engine failure may have led to the crash, said: “It has never happened that both engines have shut down together.”

“Once the report comes, we will be able to ascertain if it was an engine problem or fuel supply issue or why both engines had stopped functioning.

“There is a CVR [cockpit voice recorder] in the black box which has stored the conversation between the two pilots. It is too early to say anything, but whatever it is, it will come out. The report will come in three months.”

The investigation is also reportedly looking into engine thrust, flap settings and why the landing gear remained extended, anonymous sources told Reuters.

Authorities are reviewing maintenance logs and crew conduct, with reports indicating that a bird strike has been dismissed as a possible cause.

The investigation will also examine airport surveillance video, radio transmissions, and weather conditions during the aircraft's departure.

According to the Indian government, the black box data retrieval began on June 24, carried out by a joint team of Indian and American specialists, including members of the US National Transportation Safety Board.

Air India has been warned over "repeated and serious violations" of rules relating to flights from Bengaluru to London by India's aviation watchdog. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Air India has been warned over "repeated and serious violations" of rules relating to flights from Bengaluru to London by India's aviation watchdog.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered Air India to remove three company executives from crew scheduling positions over the breaches, according to government reports cited by Reuters.

A divisional vice president, a chief manager of crew scheduling, and a planning executive have all been removed following the DGCA's order.

The flights on 16 May and 17 May exceeded the permitted 10-hour pilot flight time limit, the report claimed.

The report cited "systemic failures in scheduling protocol and oversights" and slammed the lack of strict disciplinary measures against those responsible.

The wreckage of the crashed Air India plane is being lifted by a crane from the roof of the BJ Medical College mess building. Picture: Getty

It is unrelated to Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash that killed at least 270 people in a crash.

Less than a minute after taking off from Ahmedabad airport in northwestern India, the London-bound plane crashed and exploded into a fireball. Of the 242 people onboard, 241 died.

There was only one survivor, who was in seat 11A on the plane.

He walked out of the rubble with only superficial injuries.

Air India was warned for breaching safety rules after three of its planes flew despite overdue checks on emergency equipment of escape slides.

The company said it has implemented the DGCA order, with company's chief operations officer stepping in to directly oversee the Integrated Operations Control Centre as an interim solution.

"Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," it said.