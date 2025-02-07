Search under way as Bering Air plane carrying 10 people disappears while flying over Alaska

7 February 2025, 09:09

The Bering Air Caravan was heading from Unalakleet to Nome
The Bering Air Caravan was heading from Unalakleet to Nome. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A search is under way after a Bering Air plane carrying 10 people went missing while flying over Alaska.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plane lost contact on its flight from Unalakleet to Nome on Thursday afternoon, with rescuers searching into the night for any sign of the aircraft.

There were nine passengers and a pilot on board, according to Alaska's Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are now working to determine its last known co-ordinates.

The Cessna Caravan left Unalakleet at 2.37pm, and officials lost contact with it less than an hour later, according to David Olson, director of operations for Bering Air.

The aircraft was 12 miles (19km) off shore, according to the US Coast Guard.

"Staff at Bering Air are working hard to gather details, get emergency assistance, search and rescue going," Mr Olson said.

Unalakleet is a community of about 690 people in western Alaska, about 150 miles (240km) southeast of Nome and 395 miles (640kms) northwest of Anchorage.

Read more: Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Read more: Black Hawk helicopter was flying too high before fatal mid-air DC plane crash, investigators confirm

The disappearance marks the third major incident in US aviation in eight days.

A commercial jetliner and a military helicopter collided near the nation's capital on January 29, killing 67 people.

On January 31, a medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground.

Bering Air serves 32 villages in western Alaska from hubs in Nome, Kotzebue and Unalakleet. Most destinations receive twice-daily scheduled flights from Monday through to Saturday.

Planes are often the only option for travel of any distance in rural Alaska, particularly in winter.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement that ground crews were searching across the coast, from Nome to Topkok.

"Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on air search at the current time," it said.

Locals have been told not to form their own search parties because the weather is too dangerous.

A US Coast Guard airplane crew is expected to search the missing aircraft's last known position.

Meanwhile, the National Guard and troopers are also helping with the search.

It was -8.3C in Unalakleet around take-off, according to the National Weather Service. There was light snow falling and fog.

The names of the people onboard have not yet been released.

Nome, a Gold Rush town, is just south of the Arctic Circle and is known as the ending point of the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

A British couple was reportedly found dead by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue.

British couple found dead inside 'isolated' French villa in 'feared burglary gone wrong'

Inga Gehricke, five, went missing following a family barbecue in Germany back in 2015.

Police launch fresh search efforts for missing girl linked to prime Madeleine McCann suspect

A utility firm has admitted its equipment started one of the LA fires last month.

California utility says its equipment likely sparked fire that raged through LA

Salim Iskef, 29, was one of ten people killed by lone gunman Rickard Andersson, 35, at Orebro's Risbergska adult education centre on Tuesday.

Heartbreaking final words of Sweden mass shooting victim shared with mum and fiancé revealed

Donald Trump is reportedly set to unveil his 100-day peace plan for Ukraine next week.

Donald Trump poised to unveil '100-day' peace plan for Ukraine next week

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

Donald Trump claims no US troops will be needed for his plan to turn Gaza Strip into 'Riviera of the Middle East’

The chilling footage was reportedly taken by a student at the school.

Chilling Sweden mass shooting footage reveals 'gunman's scream' before opening fire and killing 10

Ebony McIntosh passed away aged 24.

Tributes pour in for beloved Brit travel influencer who died suddenly on 'dream' trip to Sri Lanka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says any peacekeeping force for Ukraine needs American soldiers.

Zelensky warns any peacekeeping force for Ukraine without US troops would be a 'win for Russia'

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Two planes collide at Seattle Airport as Japan Airlines' wing slices through tail of Delta aircraft

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine accuses Russian spies of orchestrating bomb attacks on army offices

Nigel Farage has said he finds Donald Trump's plan for the US to own Gaza "very appealing".

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump's plan to 'take over Gaza' sounds 'very appealing'

Andersson, 35, was described as a reclusive loner by relatives.

Pictured: Gunman who killed 11 in Sweden's 'worst mass shooting in history' named

A French gendarme blocks the road leading to the scene where four people died in a shooting at a parking near the Annecy Lake, eastern France

'Major breakthrough' in case of Brits shot dead in Alps as investigators say killer was elite soldier who 'went off the rails'
A Brit, 35, is facing a 10-year prison sentence for hacking a 75-year-old man to death with an axe.

Brit, 35, who hacked 75-year-old to death with an axe after alleged rape faces 10-year prison sentence

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

'Go to hell': Palestinians' message to Trump over plan to turn Gaza strip into 'Riviera of the Middle East’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greggs launches brand new range to challenge another fast food giant

Greggs launches new range to challenge another fast food giant

Merseyside man Eddie Burton, 23, and his former partner Sian Banks, 25, were convicted of orchestrating two large-scale drug importations.

Couple convicted over £20m drug smuggling plot after Ibiza nightclub arrest

Calls for police to reinvestigate parish councillor who 'blew up' neighbour's cat

‘It made me feel physically sick’: Cat owner’s fury at parish councillor accused of trying to ‘blow up’ beloved pet
Gino D'Acampo

TV chef Gino D'Acampo accused of 'unacceptable' and 'distressing' behaviour spanningTV chef Gino D'Acampo accused of 'unacceptable' and 'distressing' behaviour spanning 12 years
'I feel like Mrs Bates VS The Council': Pub landlady considers legal action over council flooding team's 'lack of action'

'It's like Mrs Bates VS The Council': Pub landlady considers legal action over council flooding team's 'lack of action'
Liz Kendall

Too many people on benefits are 'taking the mickey' - but there are more people who want to work, says minister
Lauren Selkirk

School refuses to tell mum why staff member 'removed' after incident involving her daughter, 5, and social workers
Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bianca Censori shares true feelings towards Kanye West's nude Grammys stunt

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders on Monday

What will Donald Trump do on day one after being sworn in as President?

17 days ago

Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

17 days ago

Cecilia Sala is greeted by Giorgia Meloni

Journalist released in Iran ‘expected to be held longer’ and praises Musk role

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News