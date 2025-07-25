All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

25 July 2025, 10:17 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 11:15

Defend the right to protest don't ban Palestine Action demonstration in Whitehall on 2nd of July 2025 in London, United Kingdom. MPs voted yes to proscribe the pro-Palestine activists group Palestine Action with only 26 MPs voting no
Britain is facing calls to acknowledge Palestine as a state. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow.

Sir Keir Starmer is holding an emergency call with France and Germany on Friday to discuss the “unspeakable and indefensible” situation in Gaza.

The prime minister is set to speak to his counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in the Middle East and also the French backing of Palestine to be a state.

It means 147 of the 193 UN member states acknowledge Palestine, but of the G7 nations only France has made the commitment. The position will be formalised in September.

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in front of humanitarian aid destined to Gaza, at the Egyptian Red Crescent warehouse in Egypt's northeastern city of Arish
Emmanuel Macron has said Palestine will be recognised by France as a state from September. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir said: "The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

The UK has joined 27 nations in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Palestinians "of human dignity" as the situation worsens.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has called Sir Keir to go a step further and acknowledge Palestine as a state. "Recognise the independent state of Palestine now and take the lead on securing a two-state solution and a lasting peace," he said.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has also expressed support.

Here are all of the countries that have acknowledged Palestine as a state.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, speaks during the 'Eid On The Square' event on June 8, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is hosting the 'Eid On The Square' event, as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha
Sir Sadiq Khan has said he thinks Palestine should be recognised as a state. Picture: Getty

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

Here are the 146 nations to recognise Palestine, with France’s support impending.

In addition, the Vatican City and Western Sahara, non UN states, acknowledge Palestine.

Major nations who do not support the acknowledgement of Palestine are the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Israel, and South Korea.

Africa

  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Benin
  • Botswana
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cameroon
  • Cape Verde
  • Central African Republic
  • Chad
  • Comoros
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire)
  • Djibouti
  • Egypt
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Eritrea
  • Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)
  • Ethiopia
  • Gabon
  • Gambia
  • Ghana
  • Guinea
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Ivory Coast
  • Kenya
  • Lesotho
  • Liberia
  • Libya
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Mali
  • Mauritania
  • Mauritius
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Niger
  • Nigeria
  • Rwanda
  • São Tomé and Príncipe
  • Senegal
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Somalia
  • South Africa
  • South Sudan
  • Sudan
  • Tanzania
  • Togo
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

Asia

  • Afghanistan
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bangladesh
  • Bhutan
  • Brunei
  • Cambodia
  • China
  • East Timor (Timor-Leste)
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Jordan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kuwait
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Laos
  • Lebanon
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Mongolia
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • North Korea
  • Oman
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • Qatar
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore (limited recognition)
  • Sri Lanka
  • Syria
  • Tajikistan
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • Turkmenistan
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam
  • Yemen

Europe

  • Albania
  • Armenia
  • Belarus
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Georgia
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Montenegro
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Ukraine

Americas

  • Argentina
  • Belize
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Costa Rica
  • Cuba
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • El Salvador
  • Guatemala
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • Honduras
  • Jamaica
  • Nicaragua
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Suriname
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela

Oceania

  • Papua New Guinea
  • Vanuatu

