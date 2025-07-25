James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state
25 July 2025, 10:17 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 11:15
France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Sir Keir Starmer is holding an emergency call with France and Germany on Friday to discuss the “unspeakable and indefensible” situation in Gaza.
The prime minister is set to speak to his counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in the Middle East and also the French backing of Palestine to be a state.
It means 147 of the 193 UN member states acknowledge Palestine, but of the G7 nations only France has made the commitment. The position will be formalised in September.
Sir Keir said: "The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
The UK has joined 27 nations in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Palestinians "of human dignity" as the situation worsens.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has called Sir Keir to go a step further and acknowledge Palestine as a state. "Recognise the independent state of Palestine now and take the lead on securing a two-state solution and a lasting peace," he said.
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has also expressed support.
Here are all of the countries that have acknowledged Palestine as a state.
All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state
Here are the 146 nations to recognise Palestine, with France’s support impending.
In addition, the Vatican City and Western Sahara, non UN states, acknowledge Palestine.
Major nations who do not support the acknowledgement of Palestine are the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Israel, and South Korea.
Africa
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Republic of the Congo
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire)
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Ivory Coast
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Asia
- Afghanistan
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- China
- East Timor (Timor-Leste)
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- North Korea
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore (limited recognition)
- Sri Lanka
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
- Yemen
Europe
- Albania
- Armenia
- Belarus
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Georgia
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Montenegro
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Ukraine
Americas
- Argentina
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Nicaragua
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Oceania
- Papua New Guinea
- Vanuatu