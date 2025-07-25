All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

Britain is facing calls to acknowledge Palestine as a state. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow.

Sir Keir Starmer is holding an emergency call with France and Germany on Friday to discuss the “unspeakable and indefensible” situation in Gaza.

The prime minister is set to speak to his counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in the Middle East and also the French backing of Palestine to be a state.

It means 147 of the 193 UN member states acknowledge Palestine, but of the G7 nations only France has made the commitment. The position will be formalised in September.

Emmanuel Macron has said Palestine will be recognised by France as a state from September. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir said: "The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible. While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

The UK has joined 27 nations in condemning the Israeli government for depriving Palestinians "of human dignity" as the situation worsens.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has called Sir Keir to go a step further and acknowledge Palestine as a state. "Recognise the independent state of Palestine now and take the lead on securing a two-state solution and a lasting peace," he said.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has also expressed support.

Here are all of the countries that have acknowledged Palestine as a state.

Sir Sadiq Khan has said he thinks Palestine should be recognised as a state. Picture: Getty

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

Here are the 146 nations to recognise Palestine, with France’s support impending.

In addition, the Vatican City and Western Sahara, non UN states, acknowledge Palestine.

Major nations who do not support the acknowledgement of Palestine are the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Israel, and South Korea.

Africa

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire)

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Asia

Afghanistan

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

China

East Timor (Timor-Leste)

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

North Korea

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore (limited recognition)

Sri Lanka

Syria

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkey

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Yemen

Europe

Albania

Armenia

Belarus

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Georgia

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Ukraine

Americas

Argentina

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Nicaragua

Paraguay

Peru

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Venezuela

Oceania