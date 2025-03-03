Breaking News

'America won't put up with this for much longer' - Trump hits out at Zelenskyy again

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Ukrainian president Zelenskyy, saying he 'does not want peace' after

US President Donald Trump said: This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!

"It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S.

"Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?"

