American Airlines jet bursts into flames at Denver Airport as terrified passengers forced to escape onto wing

14 March 2025, 06:09

American Airlines jet bursts into flames at Denver Airport as terrified passengers forced to escape onto wing
American Airlines jet bursts into flames at Denver Airport as terrified passengers forced to escape onto wing. Picture: X / TikTok Venturing_Vestals

By Danielle de Wolfe

The terrifying moment an American Airlines flight at a Colorado airport was forced to evacuate passengers via the plane's wing as flames engulfed the jet has been caught on camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage shows passengers being evacuated from the Boeing airliner as a blaze engulfed one of its engines, after the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the airport.

Flight AA1006 took off from Colorado Springs on Thursday was due to land at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas before an engine issue forced its diversion at 17:15 pm local time (23:15 GMT).

The crew are thought to have reported "engine vibrations" which forced its diversion before the fire took hold as it was taxiing on the tarmac, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed.

Videos posted online from travellers at Denver Airport show a line of passengers disembarking the aircraft as thick smoke engulfs the plane.

American Airlines confirmed the Boeing 737-800 had 172 passengers on board at the time.

Read more: US will annex Greenland, says Trump as he warns Nato 'might have to get involved' in takeover

No serious injuries were reported, but it's believed 12 people suffered minor injuries.

The FAA - which has faced harsh criticism and huge cuts by President Trump in recent weeks - said passengers used inflatable slides to reach the ground safely.

The agency said it would now start an investigation into the cause of the incident.

No serious injuries were reported, but it's believed 12 people suffered minor injuries.
No serious injuries were reported, but it's believed 12 people suffered minor injuries. Picture: X

Footage of the incident was posted to social media by Alexandria Cullen, the press assistant to Republican congressman Gabe Evans.

In her post, she told X users that her mother had been aboard the plane as the flames took hold.

"American Airlines flight 4012 caught fire after an engine failed…. Plane was diverted to Denver."

"My mom was on this flight. THANK YOU GOD that they are alive."

It's the latest in a series of aviation incidents across North America, after a Delta plane crash landed before clipping a wing, flipping onto its back and exploding into a fireball in Toronto.

All 80 people on board survived and travellers have told of the extreme stress and fear they experienced during the crash.

Footage filmed by someone on the Ground at Toronto Pearson International Airport has now emerged, that clearly shows yesterday’s crash-landing in full.

It comes after an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter, before coming to rest in a river in Washington, killing nearly all passengers on board.

It was later revealed the Washington air traffic control tower overseeing the flights, where 67 people died, was understaffed at the time.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House

'US will annex Greenland', says Trump as he warns Nato 'might have to get involved' in takeover

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

'Very manipulative': Zelenskyy slams Putin's peace deal comments as he says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

Trump has praised Putin's 'promising' remarks over the peace deal with Ukraine

Trump praises 'promising' Putin remarks over peace deal with Ukraine as he calls for Russia to 'do right thing'

Exclusive
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin's peace terms are for NATO to stop arming Ukraine and an end to mass mobilisation, ex-Kremlin adviser says

Vladimir Putin

Putin says he 'agrees with ceasefire proposals' but warns 'lots of questions' remain about Ukraine deal

The world is waiting for Putin's response to a proposed ceasefire

Putin’s ‘secret plan’ for fate of Ukraine revealed in classified Kremlin files - as US team heads to Moscow for talks

Estonian President Alar Karis (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Estonia's President tells LBC he backs all European countries introducing conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin accompanied by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen.

Putin dons military fatigues for frontline visit - as Trump threatens to destroy Russian economy in bid for peace deal

Exclusive
Putin is likely to sign a peace deal, a White House official has said

Putin 'will agree to Ukraine deal because of heavy losses', US official says as Trump warns of 'devastating' punishment

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Train hijackers 'murder 50 passengers' before Pakistan military kill all insurgents and rescue 300

Thomas Cooper, 5, died on the scene.

Boy, 5, ‘incinerated’ in oxygen chamber while undergoing alternative treatment for ADHD

The Prince of Wales will visit British troops on the Nato frontline

Prince William to visit British troops on Nato frontline in Estonia

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

Miles of rainforest has been felled (FILE)

Eight miles of Amazon rainforest cut down to build four-lane highway for COP 30 climate summit

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Apr. 18, 2006 - Gene Hackman and wife, Betsy . Ralph Domiguez - 1989.GENEHACKMANRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)

Gene Hackman's estate attempt to block release of police body-cam footage following death of Hollywood star
x

'I went out for lunch and came back a millionaire': Dad-of-four celebrates impromptu £1million scratchcard win
Grindr

Pride group founder guilty of raping 12-year-old boy he met on Grindr

g

Labour announces candidate for upcoming by-election in Runcorn and Helsby after former MP punched constituent
z

Wife found guilty of stabbing husband to death and burying body in garden

Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more

Police investigation into hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby worked to include gross negligence manslaughter
n

UN judge 'exploited and abused' young woman she forced to work as slave in UK

An Oasis movie is on the way from the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Creator of Peaky Blinders to produce Oasis movie alongside reunion tour

World News

See more World News

A planetary alignment, or a planetary parade. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Seven planets set to align over UK skies in ‘planetary parade’ this week - here’s how to spot the rare spectacle

16 days ago

Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

NASA gives new update on 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' - good news for Earth, bad news for Moon

16 days ago

A doctor in the DRC (File)

Mystery disease kills more than 50 people in Democratic Republic of Congo

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News