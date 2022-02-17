'Horrific' teacher fed children cupcakes laced with husband’s sperm

By Liam Gould

A school teacher has admitted giving her students cupcakes that were laced with her husband’s sperm, according to court charges.

Cynthia Perkins, 36, faces 41 years in prison for sex crimes against children, including second degree rape.

She pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, involving a child under 13, one count of second degree rape and one of mingling harmful substances.

As a part of the plea deal, 68 of the 72 charges against her for multiple sex crimes were dropped.

She had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges presented, but later changed her plea to guilty.

The cupcakes were made for and given to her pupils at Westside Junior High School, United States.

Ms Perkins used her now ex-husband’s bodily fluids to “season” the batch of cupcakes.

She had been due for trial on Monday, but agreed to the deal before the jury was selected.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said: “Today, Cynthia Perkins admitted to her crimes and plead guilty in court.

"She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial."

She could have originally faced 72 years in prison, but will now face 41 years. Included in the charges, Ms Perkins was given a one-year sentence for the sperm-riddled cupcakes.

Ms Perkins resigned from her role at Westside Junior High School after her arrest in 2019.

Her ex-husband Dennis Perkins was said to be working in the sheriff’s department and faces 150 charges. He will face trial at a later date in May.

Mr Landry said: “We look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable for his crimes in the very near future.”