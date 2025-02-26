American woman claims she has 'DNA proof' she is missing Brit Madeleine McCann

Collins claims her birthday is October 23, 2002 - putting her around the same age as McCann. Picture: Alamy, Facebook

By Henry Moore

An American woman living in Arkansas has become the latest person to claim to be missing Brit Madeleine McCann.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Claiming she has “DNA proof”, Eugenea Collins, 22, has made a series of claims across social media claiming to be the British child who vanished in 2007 while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Sharing Madeline’s distinctive blond hair and blue eyes, Collins says it was claims made by Polish woman Julia Wandelt that she was in fact the missing child that led her to this realisation.

Polish national Wandelt was arrested earlier this week for stalking the McCann family.

Read more: Trump showcases bizarre vision for Gaza in AI video featuring bearded belly dancers and giant gold statue

Collins says the local police department has ignored her calls and claims she even attempted to contact the Metropolitan Police - with little success. Picture: Facebook

“If it wasn't for me seeing her on the Dr. Phil show I would've never known,” Collins told the MailOnline.

“In a way her stupidity actually helped me find my family.

“I saw the age progressions and it was like I was looking in a mirror. I just know I saw pictures of myself online and it says I'm missing.”

Collins claims her birthday is October 23, 2002 - putting her around the same age as McCann.

It’s safe to say Collins’ evidence is extremely limited - with the 22-year-old pointing to a DNA test that shows she is 68 per cent English and Northwestern European.

Collins says the local police department has ignored her calls and claims she even attempted to contact the Metropolitan Police - with little success.

“I am unable to get any kind of identification,' Collins added

“'I couldn't even get any help from the people at the red cross when my house was burned because I have no identification.

“I have never seen an original birth certificate neither. The only thing I saw had someone else's name wrote on it and they marked that out and wrote mine above it.”

Reacting to social media users claiming she doesn’t have McCann’s ears and eyes, Collins said: “People keep saying something about [my] ears not being a match, but I have scars on mine.

“Never noticed them until they pointed out they were different, I had my boyfriend look at the back of them and they have scars on them.”

She also claims convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, a suspect in McCann’s disappearance, “looks like” her father.

“I saw pictures of the suspect and he looks like my biological father or who I've been told is my biological father my whole life,' she said.

“I never had any relationship with this man whatsoever and I was always told he was a little off in the head.

“When I first saw the photos of Christian Brueckner I instantly recognized that man.”