American woman claims she has 'DNA proof' she is missing Brit Madeleine McCann

26 February 2025, 12:31

Collins claims her birthday is October 23, 2002 - putting her around the same age as McCann.
Collins claims her birthday is October 23, 2002 - putting her around the same age as McCann. Picture: Alamy, Facebook

By Henry Moore

An American woman living in Arkansas has become the latest person to claim to be missing Brit Madeleine McCann.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claiming she has “DNA proof”, Eugenea Collins, 22, has made a series of claims across social media claiming to be the British child who vanished in 2007 while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Sharing Madeline’s distinctive blond hair and blue eyes, Collins says it was claims made by Polish woman Julia Wandelt that she was in fact the missing child that led her to this realisation.

Polish national Wandelt was arrested earlier this week for stalking the McCann family.

Read more: Trump showcases bizarre vision for Gaza in AI video featuring bearded belly dancers and giant gold statue

Collins says the local police department has ignored her calls and claims she even attempted to contact the Metropolitan Police - with little success.
Collins says the local police department has ignored her calls and claims she even attempted to contact the Metropolitan Police - with little success. Picture: Facebook

“If it wasn't for me seeing her on the Dr. Phil show I would've never known,” Collins told the MailOnline.

“In a way her stupidity actually helped me find my family.

“I saw the age progressions and it was like I was looking in a mirror. I just know I saw pictures of myself online and it says I'm missing.”

Collins claims her birthday is October 23, 2002 - putting her around the same age as McCann.

It’s safe to say Collins’ evidence is extremely limited - with the 22-year-old pointing to a DNA test that shows she is 68 per cent English and Northwestern European.

Collins says the local police department has ignored her calls and claims she even attempted to contact the Metropolitan Police - with little success.

“I am unable to get any kind of identification,' Collins added

“'I couldn't even get any help from the people at the red cross when my house was burned because I have no identification.

“I have never seen an original birth certificate neither. The only thing I saw had someone else's name wrote on it and they marked that out and wrote mine above it.”

Reacting to social media users claiming she doesn’t have McCann’s ears and eyes, Collins said: “People keep saying something about [my] ears not being a match, but I have scars on mine.

Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann. Picture: Alamy

“Never noticed them until they pointed out they were different, I had my boyfriend look at the back of them and they have scars on them.”

She also claims convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, a suspect in McCann’s disappearance, “looks like” her father.

“I saw pictures of the suspect and he looks like my biological father or who I've been told is my biological father my whole life,' she said.

“I never had any relationship with this man whatsoever and I was always told he was a little off in the head.

“When I first saw the photos of Christian Brueckner I instantly recognized that man.”

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Judges Patrick Lipton Robinson (L) from Jamaica, ruled that Britain should give up its ownership of the Chagos Islands.

Judge who ruled Britain should give up Chagos Islands says UK 'obliged' to pay £18 trillion in slavery reparations

Breaking
Breaking News

'Shots fired' outside trial over death of boxer as several reported injured

Thousands of Israelis have lined the streets for the funeral procession of hostage Shiri Bibas and her young sons after their remains were returned from Gaza.

'I couldn't protect you': Husband's tearful eulogy for Shiri Bibas and sons as thousands gather for hostages' funeral

A British climber died on the slopes

British climber killed in avalanche while scaling frozen waterfall in Norway

Around 100 protesters gathered at Broadcasting House, the BBC’s headquarters, on Tuesday to protest against their controversial recent Gaza documentary.

'People need to lose their jobs,' says Campaign Against Antisemitism in protest outside BBC HQ over Gaza documentary

A planetary alignment, or a planetary parade. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Seven planets set to align over UK skies in ‘planetary parade’ this week - here’s how to spot the rare spectacle

Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

NASA gives new update on 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' - good news for Earth, bad news for Moon

A doctor in the DRC (File)

Mystery disease kills more than 50 people in Democratic Republic of Congo

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi

Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has said the UK should spend more on defence

UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC

Mitchell Ring was forced to sit near the body for several hours

Couple forced to sit next to dead woman for hours after she collapsed on long-haul flight

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay

Clint Hill, the US secret service agent who leapt onto the back of John F Kennedy's limousine after the president was shot, has died aged 93.

Secret Service agent who jumped onto JFK’s limousine after assassination Clint Hill dies aged 93

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Taliban issues major update on British couple arrested in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025.

Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’ Trump claims as he warns it ‘may lead to WW3’ if not stopped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy hopes war will end 'this year' as US votes with Russia against UN resolution condemning invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Watch the shocking moment a £2.8 million 18-carat solid gold toilet was stolen in Blenheim Palace in less than five minutes.

Watch the moment a solid gold toilet worth £2.8 million was stolen in 'just five minutes' from Blenheim Palace
Henry Kelly

Radio and TV legend Henry Kelly dies aged 78

New housing reforms have been announced after the Grenfell Tower Inquiry found 'industry failures'.

‘Never again’: Rayner vows to curb failures behind Grenfell tragedy as seven organisations face investigation
The skull was found by a fishing boat 150 miles off the coast of north Scotland

Human skull found by fishing boat in North Sea - as police issue facial recreation in hopes to identify unknown woman
BP

BP to slash renewables investment and boost gas and oil production

Skunk Anansie bass player reveals cancer diagnosis

Skunk Anansie star reveals stage four cancer diagnosis which inspired 'emotional' new album
Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano.

Man charged after girl, 3, killed in Manchester tram crash

Brits have had their say on what constitutes wealth

How much do you need to be paid to be wealthy? Brits have their say - and the answer is surprising

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine

Trump's Russia-Ukraine plan explained: How the US President intends to end the war

15 days ago

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

16 days ago

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News