Amsterdam Dam Square car explosion sees driver engulfed in flames - just days after mass stabbing

3 April 2025, 15:40 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 15:42

The vehicle was later extinguished after the driver, covered in flames, emerged from the vehicle.
The vehicle was later extinguished after the driver, covered in flames, emerged from the vehicle. Picture: Shutterstock

By Danielle de Wolfe

A car has exploded in Amsterdam's Dam Square - just five days after a knifeman went on the rampage in the tourist hotspot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Video emerging from the scene showed the small red vehicle engulfed in flames, with reports the driver crawled out of the vehicle alight before members of the public ran to assist the dazed driver.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, with passers by unsure of the events unfolding in front of them - as locals ran from the scene.

Further footage of the incident showed the dazed driver clambering from the vehicle, trousers around his ankles, as emergency services arrived on the scene.

It's believed no other people were injured in the incident, with the driver receiving medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Read more: Tourists among five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

Read more: Prince Harry breaks silence as he attacks 'blatant lies' amid investigation into Sentebale charity

Amsterdam Police said of the incident: "We suspect the driver caused the fire himself. In this case, intent is taken into account. The driver was injured.

"CCTV footage shows the fire on Dam Square started after an explosion in the car. At that time, quite a few people were near the vehicle. As far as is known, no one was injured.

"To be certain which potentially flammable substances are in the car on Dam Square, we are still conducting an investigation with an Explosives Safety Team Leader."

Amsterdam Police said of the incident: "We suspect the driver caused the fire himself. In this case, intent is taken into account. The driver was injured.
Amsterdam Police said of the incident: "We suspect the driver caused the fire himself. In this case, intent is taken into account. The driver was injured. Picture: Shutterstock

Police have since said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

One eyewitness recalled: "Visiting Amsterdam, enjoying a nice lunch outside... and a car explosion and driver on fire. Hope all OK."

Photographs from the scene show the driver being doused by fire crews with heavy foam, in a bid to put out the flames erupting from the burning vehicle.

Amsterdam Police said of the incident: "We suspect the driver caused the fire himself. In this case, intent is taken into account. The driver was injured.
Amsterdam Police said of the incident: "We suspect the driver caused the fire himself. In this case, intent is taken into account. The driver was injured. Picture: Shutterstock

It comes just five days after a knife-wielding assailant in Amsterdam seriously wounded five people in a stabbing attack on a busy shopping street.

The victims included two people from the US, one from Belgium, one from Poland and a teenager from Amsterdam.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Sint Nicolaasstraat on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

The attack on Thursday lasted several minutes before the assailant was stopped by a passer-by near the city's Dam Square in the late afternoon.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour.

British couple found dead in south of France home being ‘treated as murder-suicide’

d

Pictured: US tourist arrested for sailing to remote island and leaving a can of Coke for world's most isolated tribe

The Sentinelese are a pre-Neolithic tribe that rejects contact with the modern world

US tourist arrested for sailing to remote island and leaving a can of Coke for the world's most isolated tribe to try

The Trump administration has been ridiculed after imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands

'No one is safe, not even the penguins': Trump administration ridiculed after imposing tariffs on uninhabited islands

World leaders react to US tariffs

'This is not the act of a friend': World leaders react to Trump's 'unwarranted' tariffs

British couple

British couple found dead in New Zealand named - as police probe possible murder-suicide

Virginia Giuffre said she had been left with 'four days to life' after the crash

Bus driver breaks silence on Virginia Giuffre crash that left her 'with four days to live'

Foreign Secretary David Lammy

David Lammy to urge Nato allies to increase defence spending in bid to make alliance 'stronger, fairer and more lethal'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU threatens further countermeasures against US tariffs after 'major blow to world economy'

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' as Apprentice star teases potential US Presidential meeting

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' and warns that the president 'hasn't thought it through'

Buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations in Gaza

Israel expands ground attack on Gaza to seize 'large areas' - despite pleas from hostage families

Police said two people died on Palliser Road, Roseneath.

British couple found dead at home in New Zealand - just months after moving to 'begin new chapter'

Virginia Giuffre warned it was a "very bad situation" after she claimed a school bus ploughed into her car

Virginia Giuffre was charged with breaching restraining order days before crash that 'left her with days to live'

Putin continues to reject Trump's peace plan

'We won't accept Ukraine ceasefire while Zelenskyy remains in power,' Russia warns

Virginia Giuffre

Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione in healthcare boss murder case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Washington, DC, USA. 15 Apr 2017. A balloon caricature of President Donald Trump appears at the Tax March protest near the U.S. Capitol.

Buy US chlorinated chicken in return for lower tariffs, Trump tells Britain

From jeans to jet fuel and firearms to whiskey: Britain unveils lengthy list of US items facing tariffs

From jeans to jet fuel and firearms to whiskey: Britain unveils lengthy list of US items facing tariffs
Julie Goodyear as Bet Lynch. Her husband has now deleted a recent photograph of the actress which he shared in honour of her 83rd birthday on Wednesday

Julie Goodyear's husband removes rare photo of Coronation Street star after dementia diagnosis amid blacklash
Kanye West confirms that him and Bianca Censori have split.

Kanye West confirms split from wife Bianca Censori as rapper claims she 'tried to have me committed'
The female athlete took a knee instead of competing against a transgender athlete in a fencing tournament.

Fencing row erupts as US athlete takes knee instead of competing against transgender athlete
Luton Airport

Luton Airport expansion plans approved by transport secretary despite environmental concerns
The UK's charity watchdog has launched a probe into Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity

Prince Harry breaks silence as he attacks 'blatant lies' amid investigation into Sentebale charity
M5 closed in both directions after body found on motorway sparking police investigation

M5 closed in both directions after body found on motorway sparking police investigation

World News

See more World News

A group picture of all the researchers – from various science projects -- at the South African research station, SANAE IV, Antar

'Real-life horror movie playing out' as trapped scientists plead for rescue after ‘assault’ at remote Antarctic base

17 days ago

Alexandra Clarke, 26

Brit holidaymaker missing after boat bursts into flames on dive trip off coast of Thailand's 'death island'

17 days ago

The rebels on Sunday claimed to have targeted the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone.

US fights off Houthi drone attacks on aircraft carrier after Trump ramps up strikes on Yemen

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News