Amsterdam Dam Square car explosion sees driver engulfed in flames - just days after mass stabbing

The vehicle was later extinguished after the driver, covered in flames, emerged from the vehicle. Picture: Shutterstock

By Danielle de Wolfe

A car has exploded in Amsterdam's Dam Square - just five days after a knifeman went on the rampage in the tourist hotspot.

Video emerging from the scene showed the small red vehicle engulfed in flames, with reports the driver crawled out of the vehicle alight before members of the public ran to assist the dazed driver.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing into the sky, with passers by unsure of the events unfolding in front of them - as locals ran from the scene.

Further footage of the incident showed the dazed driver clambering from the vehicle, trousers around his ankles, as emergency services arrived on the scene.

It's believed no other people were injured in the incident, with the driver receiving medical attention at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Amsterdam Police said of the incident: "We suspect the driver caused the fire himself. In this case, intent is taken into account. The driver was injured.

"CCTV footage shows the fire on Dam Square started after an explosion in the car. At that time, quite a few people were near the vehicle. As far as is known, no one was injured.

"To be certain which potentially flammable substances are in the car on Dam Square, we are still conducting an investigation with an Explosives Safety Team Leader."

Police have since said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

One eyewitness recalled: "Visiting Amsterdam, enjoying a nice lunch outside... and a car explosion and driver on fire. Hope all OK."

Photographs from the scene show the driver being doused by fire crews with heavy foam, in a bid to put out the flames erupting from the burning vehicle.

It comes just five days after a knife-wielding assailant in Amsterdam seriously wounded five people in a stabbing attack on a busy shopping street.

The victims included two people from the US, one from Belgium, one from Poland and a teenager from Amsterdam.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Sint Nicolaasstraat on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

The attack on Thursday lasted several minutes before the assailant was stopped by a passer-by near the city's Dam Square in the late afternoon.