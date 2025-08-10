Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza City

10 August 2025, 23:42 | Updated: 10 August 2025, 23:55

Al-Sharif
Al-Sharif, 28, was killed by Israel in Gaza City on Sunday evening. Picture: Al Jazeera

By Flaminia Luck

A Palestinian journalist who worked for Al-Jazeera has been killed by Israel in an airstrike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arabic Correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, 28, died on Sunday evening outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital

Al-Sharif was killed alongside four other colleagues - correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa - in the attack on their tent, according to Al-Jazeera.

The IDF has claimed Al-Sharif was a Hamas terrorist who posed as a journalist - a claim which Al Jazeera has strongly denied.

Eleven more die from malnutrition in Gaza, Hamas-run health ministry claims 1 day ago
nas Al-Sharif, 28, was a correspondent . Picture: Social media

In a post to social media, the IDF said: “Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

“Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera.

“A press badge isn’t a shield for terrorism.”

Shortly before his death, Al-Sharif posted to X of heavy bombing in the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City. (insert tweet)

In his last video, loud booms can be heard as the night sky is lit in a flash of orange light.

Read more: Netanyahu defends plan to expand military operation in Gaza as he rejects reports of starvation

Read more: Eleven more die from malnutrition in Gaza, Hamas-run health ministry claims

Al Jazeera has strongly denied the allegations that Al-Sharif was involved with Hamas.

In a statement last month, Al Jazeera said it “strongly condemns and denounces these relentless efforts, which have consistently incited against its staff since the beginning of its coverage of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza”.

“The Network considers this incitement a dangerous attempt to justify the targeting of its journalists in the field.”

Israel has routinely accused Palestinian journalists in Gaza of being members of Hamas as part of what rights groups say is an effort to discredit their reporting.

The IDF has killed more than 200 reporters and media workers since the conflict started, including several Al Jazeera journalists and their relatives.

