Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

27 March 2025, 13:14 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 13:46

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right).
Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right). Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Andrew Tate choked and assaulted his girlfriend during an aggressive sexual encounter in a Los Angeles hotel just two weeks after he was allowed back into the US, it has been alleged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bri Stern, Tate's influencer girlfriend, reportedly filed a police report accusing the former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist of sexual assault.

It alleged incident occurred on March 11 incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Stern claims Tate "began choking her while they were having sex, but it got too rough".

She begged him to stop but he reportedly kept going.

The influencer also shared screenshots of harrowing texts she allegedly received from Tate. He reportedly expressed his joy in beating her as he found it "relaxing".

"I want to beat the f**k out of you," one texts alleged to be from Tate to Stern reportedly read.

"You will give me a child this year b**ch... What's the point in having you if I don't beat and impregnate you," read another.

Read more: Crossbow killer 'turned to poster boy for misogynists' Andrew Tate the night before triple murder, court hears

Read more: Florida launches investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest.
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest. Picture: Getty

He also referred to the young woman as his propterty.

Stern's told TMZ she struggled the more violent he got … and she felt everything getting fuzzy, like she was fading into unconsciousness."

The violence only ended 'when Tate was done having sex, and once he fell asleep … she went to the bathroom to document her injuries,' she alleged.

Several pictures show her bruised face are understood to have been handed over to the authorities.

She reportedly went to hospital in New York City a few days after the incident during on a work trip, where she was allegedly diagnosed as "post-concussive".

Tate, who has returned to Romania after the trip to the US, has not responded to the allegations.

It is not the first time the male social media influencer, who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X, has been accused of sexual crimes.

He is currently facing other allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

In another separate case against him and his brother, the pair are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which has been sent back to prosecutors.

They are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.

Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers last month, before they were allowed to fly to Florida.

Upon his arrival back in Romania, Tate told reporters: "It is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty in a democracy - we have never been convicted of any crime anywhere on the planet, ever.

We have our passports back, and just like... anyone who decides to take a trip, we're allowed to take a trip." He added: "If a court needs to speak to us, we'll be there because we are innocent.

"We've come here to prove our innocence because we deserve our day in court."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The 'Sindbad' tourist submarine

Two children among six dead on stricken Red Sea tourist sub that sank off coast of Egypt

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Andong

Dozens dead and 1,000-year-old temples destroyed in 'unprecedented' South Korean fires

Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier.

Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop

Zelenskyy has said that 'Putin will die soon'

'Putin will die soon - and that's a fact', says Zelenskyy as he urges Trump to 'stay strong' in face of Russian demands

A person holds an experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus in Shoshaguve

Cuts to foreign aid could cause 2.9 million more HIV-related deaths by 2030, study warns

Four American soldiers are feared dead in Lithuania.

Vehicle found in hunt for missing US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during NATO war drill in Lithuania

Red Crescent workers sort aid before being distributed to Palestinians.

Foreign aid cuts by Western countries including UK to trigger 'extra deaths of nearly 370,000 children', study warns

Former President Of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro ordered to stand trial over alleged coup plot

Donald Trump

US travel warnings: Full list of countries advising 'caution' for trans citizens visiting America amid fears over 'detention'
Four American soldiers are feared dead in Lithuania

Four US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during Nato war drill in Lithuania

Father Gilliot is believed to have taken his own life last Saturday

Catholic priest who fell out with French toddler Emile Soleil's murder suspects 'commits suicide'

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Full Yemen attack plans discussed by Trump cabinet in leaked Signal group released in full

Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen is pictured at the South Rogaland District Court during the criminal case against his father Gjert Arne Ingebrigtsen.

Olympic champion says he 'lived in fear' as dad 'would beat me until I was sick' in damning physical abuse case

Ashley Surcombe

Brit influencer, 29, left fighting for her life in South Korea after being found unconscious at home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer

Premier League reveal change to summer transfer window

Mums’ Lanes will be available in all stores nationwide

Major supermarket to let mums and children skip queue for one day only

A nine-year-old boy uses a iPad to play video games.

Pupils skipping school offered iPads, bikes and pizza to stop them bunking off

The aftermath of the incident

Horror in London park as boy stabbed 'in axe and machete attack' by hooded thugs with attackers still at large
The group are 'hanging up the hi vis'.

Eco mob Just Stop Oil to cease disruption for good after final protest next month

Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V

Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

Police said they had received a complaint about the officer's actions

Shocking moment police officer is filmed urinating in woman’s garden

Rachel Reeves struggled to answer questions on getting free concert tickets

Moment flustered Rachel Reeves struggles to answer questions on freebies during grilling on LBC

World News

See more World News

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025.

'I hate to predict things' - Trump refuses to rule out US recession as trade war sends shocks through stock market

16 days ago

Berlin, Germany, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin expels two British diplomats as Russia accuses them of ‘spying’

17 days ago

Two British diplomats have been expelled from Moscow

Putin expels two British diplomats from Russia accusing them of ‘spying’

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News