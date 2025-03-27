Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right). Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Andrew Tate choked and assaulted his girlfriend during an aggressive sexual encounter in a Los Angeles hotel just two weeks after he was allowed back into the US, it has been alleged.

Bri Stern, Tate's influencer girlfriend, reportedly filed a police report accusing the former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist of sexual assault.

It alleged incident occurred on March 11 incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Stern claims Tate "began choking her while they were having sex, but it got too rough".

She begged him to stop but he reportedly kept going.

The influencer also shared screenshots of harrowing texts she allegedly received from Tate. He reportedly expressed his joy in beating her as he found it "relaxing".

"I want to beat the f**k out of you," one texts alleged to be from Tate to Stern reportedly read.

"You will give me a child this year b**ch... What's the point in having you if I don't beat and impregnate you," read another.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest. Picture: Getty

He also referred to the young woman as his propterty.

Stern's told TMZ she struggled the more violent he got … and she felt everything getting fuzzy, like she was fading into unconsciousness."

The violence only ended 'when Tate was done having sex, and once he fell asleep … she went to the bathroom to document her injuries,' she alleged.

Several pictures show her bruised face are understood to have been handed over to the authorities.

She reportedly went to hospital in New York City a few days after the incident during on a work trip, where she was allegedly diagnosed as "post-concussive".

Tate, who has returned to Romania after the trip to the US, has not responded to the allegations.

It is not the first time the male social media influencer, who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X, has been accused of sexual crimes.

He is currently facing other allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

In another separate case against him and his brother, the pair are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which has been sent back to prosecutors.

They are due to be extradited to the UK following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.

Those allegations, which the two brothers "unequivocally deny", date back to 2012-2015.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on the brothers last month, before they were allowed to fly to Florida.

Upon his arrival back in Romania, Tate told reporters: "It is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty in a democracy - we have never been convicted of any crime anywhere on the planet, ever.

We have our passports back, and just like... anyone who decides to take a trip, we're allowed to take a trip." He added: "If a court needs to speak to us, we'll be there because we are innocent.

"We've come here to prove our innocence because we deserve our day in court."