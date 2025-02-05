'Major breakthrough' in case of Brits shot dead in Alps as investigators say killer was elite soldier who 'went off the rails'

5 February 2025, 14:55

A French gendarme blocks the road leading to the scene where four people died in a shooting at a parking near the Annecy Lake, eastern France
A French gendarme blocks the road leading to the scene where four people died in a shooting at a parking near the Annecy Lake, eastern France. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

French investigators believe they have finally solved the brutal mass shooting of three Brits in the Alps after 12 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saad al-Hilli, 50, his wife, Ikbal, 47, and her mother Suhaila al-Allaf, 74, were shot dead on a road near Annecy in eastern France on September 5, 2012.

Their two young daughters survived the horror, but 45-year-old cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed.

Now, investigators believe the horror shooting may have been conducted by a special forces soldier who “went off the rails,” French outlet le Parisien reports.

Saad al-Hilli
Saad al-Hilli. Picture: Getty

The killer is believed to be a “seasoned former soldier, trained in very particular shooting techniques” who went “off the rails.”

Judge Sabine Kheris of the Nanterre cold case unit is looking into the theory, with some believing the soldier could have been a member of the elite Swiss counter-terror police force, the Détachement d'Action Rapide et de Dissuasion - or Dard.

The bodies of Iraqi-born engineer Mr al-Hilli and his dentist wife, who lived in Claygate, Surrey, were discovered along with that of Mrs al-Hilli's mother in their BMW on a remote forest route.

The murder weapon was a semi-automatic pistol of Swiss origin, a Luger PO6/29.

Investigators point to the calculated manner of the killings - which suggests the murderer may have undergone elite training.

According to investigators, a key detail being considered is the perpetrator’s decision to conduct the killings at close range - a technique employed by the Swiss Détachement d'Action Rapide et de Dissuasion.

“This is something learned in Switzerland, not in France, or the guy is part of a specialised unit,” he told Le Parisien.

MP Apsana Begum, MP Zarah Sultana and MP John McDonnell,

Four Labour MPs readmitted to party after voting against two-child benefit cap - butFour Labour MPs readmitted to party after voting against two-child benefit cap - but three remain suspended
Axel Rudakubana has been jailed for 52 years.

Southport killer’s anti-terror referral closed ‘early’ despite interest in Manchester attack & ‘wanting to stab people’
Cristiano Ronaldo spent part of his birthday in compression boots

"You have no life": Cristiano Ronaldo reveals brutal 40th birthday messages as he relaxes in £4,000 recovery boots
Hamer was convicted last November

Hockey star who appeared in Hollyoaks jailed for raping and abusing girls as young as 11

Bristol Crown court and Law Courts

Man charged with murder of one-month-old baby

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the allegedly staged robbery.

Jewellery store manager took his own life after taking part in ‘staged’ £1.4m raid, accused tells court
Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump.

British security chiefs concerned about Trump's pick for spy boss

Money seized from Youtuber and self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women and girls

Money seized from self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women

Pope Francis delivers his blessing

Pope calls Trump’s plans of mass deportations ‘a disgrace’

16 days ago

California Wildfires

Fire-ravaged California braces for gusty winds and heightened wildfire risk

16 days ago

Donald Trump has pledged to release hidden files on JFK's death.

Who killed JFK? Trump vows to release bombshell files and finally answer the question

16 days ago

