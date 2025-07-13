Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

A Spanish town has been rocked by a second night of violence and anti-migrant unrest after a pensioner was attacked.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tensions erupted in Torre Pacheco after a 68-year-old man named Domingo told local media he had been attacked by three individuals of North African origin while out for a walk on Wednesday morning.

Unrest broke out on Friday in Torre Pacheco following a demonstration organised by the town hall which was intended to be peaceful but was hijacked by far-right groups who chanted anti-migrant slogans.

Violence continued into Saturday night, with reports of clashes with police, knife fights, and damage to vehicles.

Local authorities confirmed to La Opinion de Murcia that at least six people were injured, and one person has been arrested.

Read more: ‘Shameful’ bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland being treated as hate incident

Read more: Macron says Brits were 'sold a lie' over Brexit as 'one in, one out' migrants deal unveiled

There have been two nights of unrest in Torre Pacheco. Picture: Getty

The Delegation of the Government in the Region of Murcia stated that further arrests are expected on Sunday.

Condemning the violence, President of the region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, said: "They will respond to justice and the weight of the law will have to fall on them."

On X, secretary general of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party in Murcia, Francisco Lucas Aya added: "López Miras still does not condemn the racist messages in Torre Pacheco or the incendiary attitude of his partner Vox.

"Given the seriousness of the facts, there is no room for equidistance.

At least one person has been arrested and six injured. . Picture: Getty

"It must break with the far right and stop this dangerous spiral of hatred with unpredictable consequences."

Security presence in Torre Pacheco has been significantly bolstered amid ongoing unrest, with 75 Civil Guard officers currently deployed across the town.

The deployment includes agents from the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of the Murcia Command, the Reserve and Security Group (GRS), riot police, and local patrols from Torre Pacheco and surrounding municipalities.

Authorities confirmed that reinforcements are due to arrive on Tuesday, with an additional 20 officers from the Reserve and Security Group expected to join the operation.