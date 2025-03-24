Greenland PM brands Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'. Picture: alamy / X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Anti-Trump protestors have taken to the streets of Greenland to mark the arrival of US President JD Vance's wife and several US officials following threats to Annexe the territory.

Hours before the delegation was due to arrive, Greenlandic leaders were seen to openly criticise the visit, according to Reuters, with scenes showing widespread public disapproval.

Speaking ahead of the visit, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, said that the visit from the US delegation "can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician's wife.".

Images and drone footage emerging from the country show Greenlandic citizens taking to the streets in protest, waving the national flag, brandishing anti-Trump banners and chanting as they made their way through the centre of the capital, Nuuk.

Recent weeks have seen rising tensions between the US and Denmark, after Trump threatened to annexe the strategic US territory.

Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister called the delegation's visit, a "provocation" and said his caretaker government would not meet with it.

Massive protests in Nuuk Greenland against annexation treats and wish for more respect for the Greenlandic people pic.twitter.com/VVuwIx1FXd — Jens Andersen (@mrjensandersen) March 17, 2025

"Until recently, we could trust the Americans, who were our allies and friends, and with whom we enjoyed working closely," Egede told local paper Sermitsiaq. "But that time is over."

It comes as the White House confirmed late on Sunday that US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the US Security Mike Waltz Advisor would accompany Usha Vance on the visit to Greenland.

The pair are set to visit the US military's Pituffik Space Base, with the energy secretary also visiting a host of historical sites and attending Greenland’s national dog sled race.

Ahead of the visit, Brian Hughes, a spokesperson for the White House, told Reuters that the visit's aim was to strengthen partnerships while respecting Greenland’s autonomy.

“The visit is about learning more about Greenland, its culture, history, and people, as well as attending a dog sled race that the U.S. sponsors,” said Brian Hughes.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Mte B. Egede, told Sermitsiaq: "We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician's wife."

Adding: “His presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit.”

On Monday, Greenland’s acting head of government, Múte B. Egede, said the Americans' visit will not involve meeting with members of Greenland's Naalakkersuisut (government).

Taking to Facebook, he said: “The Americans have been clearly informed that meetings can only take place once a new Naalakkersuisut has been formed,” wrote Múte B. Egede.

Adding: “Moreover, it must be emphasized in the strongest terms that our integrity and democracy must be respected without any external interference."