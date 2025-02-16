At least 15 dead in train station stampede in New Delhi

Heavy Rush In Trains For Last Amrit Snan On Prayagraj Kumbh. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

As thousands travel for India's Maha Kumbh festival, a train crush has left at least 15 dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least 15 people have dead and a further 15 are injured, the chief minister of New Dehli has said.

The stampede happened at about 8pm (local time) as thousands travel for the Maha Kumbh Hindi festival in Prayagrai, Northern India.

An eyewitness, Dharmender Singh, said to Sky News, there was "a huge stampede... a huge crowd. I have never seen such a crowd before".

According to local media, those killed include 10 women and three children.

Delhi's chief minister, Atishi, said on X that victim's bodies were taken to the capital's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital.

Heavy Rush In Trains For Last Amrit Snan On Prayagraj Kumbh. Picture: Getty

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the incident on X.

He said: "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones."

An investigated as been ordered to find the cause of the stampede, confirmed railway minster Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Only last month, 30 people died in another stampede, after tens of millions of Hindus gathered to bathe in the river at the Maha Kumbh festival.