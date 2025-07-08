Breaking News

At least 161 still missing in Texas flash flooding aftermath as 109 confirmed dead, state governor says

Kerrville, Texas, USA. 4th July, 2025. Louise Hays Park and Kerrville-Schreiner Park is flooded in Kerrville, Texas. Torrential rain of 4 to 6 inches, with some reports of over 10 inches, has fallen since Thursday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

At least 161 people are still following the devastating flash flooding that swept through Texas, with 190 already confirmed dead.

Texas governor Gregg Abbot said the number of missing had risen sharply in a harrowing update on Tuesday.

Speaking at a new conference, he said of the 161 still missing, there are five children and one counsellor from Camp Mystic whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Most of the missing girls are from the younger age bracket, and were sleeping just yards away from the banks of the Guadalupe River.

At least 27 people died at the camp in the catastrophe that unfolded in the early hours of Friday last week.

Firefighters from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, left, aid in search and rescue efforts near the Guadalupe River days after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. Picture: Alamy

Search and rescue teams from Kerrville Fire Department search through debris after flooding near the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Water came crashing through the cabins the Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River, which rose 26ft (8m) in just 45 minutes.

At least 109 people have been confirmed dead due to the flooding so far, but the figure has continued to rise since the tragedy struck.

Some victims are as young as eight years old.

The main search for bodies has been focused in Kerr County and the city of Kerrville.

Mr Abbot said many of those who are missing had been in the Texas Hill Country area, but had not registered at a camp or hotel, making matters more challenging for authorities.

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration on Sunday for Kerr County and said he would likely visit on Friday: "I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way.

"It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible," he told reporters.

Governor Abbott previously vowed that authorities will work around the clock and said new areas were being searched as the water receded.

He declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.

