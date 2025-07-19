Breaking News

At least 27 dead and scores missing after Vietnam tourist boat capsizes

At least 27 have died after a boat capsized in Vietnam.
At least 27 have died after a boat capsized in Vietnam. Picture: Alamy

At least 27 people have died after a tourist boat capsized in stormy weather in Vietnam's Halong Bay on Saturday, as reported by state media.

The Wonder Sea boat which was carrying 53 people - including five crew members - tipped over at roughly 2pm local time as Storm Wipha approached the country across the South China Sea, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rain and lightning.

The People's Army Newspaper, which cited local border guards, said authorities have not yet confirmed details about the tourists, including their nationalities, as the rescue operation continues.

Most of the passengers were tourists, including about 20 children, from the country's capital city, Hanoi, the newspaper said.

The boating incident happened at roughly 2pm local time.
The boating incident happened at roughly 2pm local time. Picture: Alamy

Disruptions linked to the storm have also had an impact on air travel, according to Noi Bai Airport.

Roughly nine incoming flights were diverted to other airports, while three outgoing flights were temporarily grounded due to adverse weather conditions.

Pictures from the scene show stormy skies as rescue boats surround the capsized vessel, with divers scrambling to rescue survivors.

