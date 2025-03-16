At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia

16 March 2025, 08:37 | Updated: 16 March 2025, 09:22

At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia
At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

At least 51 people have died after fire tore through nightclub in North Macedonia, according to the country's interior ministry.

More than 100 people have been reported injured in the fire, which broke out during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Footage posted to social media shows the Pulse club in Kocani, a town located around 100 km east of the capital, Skopje, engulfed in flames as terrified locals watched on.

The blaze is believed to have started around 03:00 local time (02:00 GMT) during a performance by popular hip-hop band ADN.

Fireworks are reported to have been set off inside the venue, interior minister Panche Toshkovski told a news conference following the incident.

Video from the scene shows smoke can be seen billowing from the building, with a wall of flames lighting up the night sky.

A statement released on Sunday by the public prosecutor's office stated that a "number of victims and injured in the fire is being determined".

However, North Macedonia's state news agency suggested "at least 50" were dead, citing sources at the country's the interior ministry.

It's thought as many as 1,500 were attending the concert, with many evacuated from the building as flames took hold.

The wounded have reportedly been taken to Kocani, a local hospital, or Stip, 20 miles south.

Family members have gathered in front of hospitals and Kocani's city offices begging authorities for more information.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote on X: "This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.

"The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain and help them in these most difficult moments."

Prime Minister Mickoski has reportedly cancelled a trip to Montenegro where he was attending a European People's Party summit.

Interior minister Toshkovski said police have arrested one man but he did not provide details on the person's alleged involvement.

