At least 67 killed waiting for aid in Gaza - as Israel issues evacuation order ahead of ground offensive

The IDF has published new evacuation warnings ahead of a ground offensive. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

More than 60 Palestinians have been killed and more injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, hospital officials have said.

It is understood that the deaths occurred in the Al-Sudaniya area in Northern Gaza, according to the director of the Al-Shifa hospital, with three other hospitals also reporting casualties being brought in.

It comes as the Israeli military has published new evacuation warnings for parts of central Gaza, in one of the few areas the military has rarely operated with ground troops.

The evacuation cuts access between the city of Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the narrow enclave.

The announcement comes as Israel and Hamas have been holding ceasefire talks in Qatar, but international mediators say there have been no breakthroughs.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while waiting for food and aid. Picture: Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Saturday, more than 30 people were killed after Israeli troops opened fire towards crowds of Palestinians waiting for aid.

The deaths occurred near distribution hubs operated by the US-Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the Teina area.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received 25 bodies, along with dozens of wounded, on Saturday.

The GHF said there were no incidents "at or near" their sites.

It said that the reported IDF activity "occurred hours before our sites opened and our understanding is most of the casualties occurred several kilometres away from the nearest GHF site."

The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while waiting for food and aid.

The evacuation cuts access between the city of Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the narrow enclave. Picture: Alamy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that expanding military operations in Gaza will pressure Hamas to negotiate, though negotiations have been stalled for months.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military said it controlled more than 65% of the Gaza Strip.

Gaza's population of more than two million Palestinians are in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Hamas triggered the 21-month war when militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage. Fifty hostages remain, but fewer than half are thought to be alive.

Israel's military offensive that followed has killed more than 58,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. It does not say how many militants are among the dead but says more than half of those killed have been women and children.

The ministry is part of the Hamas government but the UN and other international organisations see it as the most reliable source of data on casualties.

The Hostages Family Forum, a grassroots organisation that represents many of the families of hostages, condemned the evacuation announcement and demanded that Mr Netanyahu and the Israeli military explain what they hope to accomplish in the area of central Gaza, accusing Israel of operating without a clear war plan.

It said: "Enough. The Israeli people overwhelmingly want an end to the fighting and a comprehensive agreement that will return all of the hostages."

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of protesters once again marched in Tel Aviv to call for an end to the war.