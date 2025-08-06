Breaking News

At least five soldiers shot after gunman opens fire on US army base in Georgia

6 August 2025, 18:07 | Updated: 6 August 2025, 18:33

A military base in the US state of Georgia is on lockdown.
A military base in the US state of Georgia is on lockdown. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

At least five soldiers have been shot after a gunman opened fire on a US army base in Georgia.

The shooting happened just after 11am local time at the Fort Stewart military base.

US officials have confirmed the threat had been contained, with the gunman taken into custody where he remains.

"Five soldiers were shot today in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community,” the base said in a Facebook post.

The injured soldiers were treated on-site before being moved to hospital for further treatment. It remains unclear how serious are the injuries.

"The installation was locked down at 11.04am and law enforcement is on the scene at the time," an earlier Facebook post read. "Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing."

Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia, wrote on X that he and his family are "saddened" by the tragedy.

"As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart," he posted on X.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same."

Video shared on social media shows military personnel evacuating from the scene.

Congressman Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, said he was "monitoring the situation".

"Please join me in prayers for the casualties, their families, and the brave law enforcement officers working to protect our community," he wrote on X.

Located about 40 miles south-west of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest army post east of the Mississippi River.

Evyatar

Cousin of Israeli hostage forced to dig his own grave in chilling Hamas video warns he only has 'days left'

