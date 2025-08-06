France's largest wildfire of the year leaves at least one dead and forces thousands to evacuate

6 August 2025, 14:10

Firefighting vehicles drive towards a wildfire raging near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France.
Firefighting vehicles drive towards a wildfire raging near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

An elderly woman has died and thousands of people have been evacuated after a massive wildfire made its way through parts of southern France.

The woman died in her home, authorities said. One person is still missing, two are in hospital - one of whom is in a critical condition - and seven firefighters have also been treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire began on Tuesday near the village of La Ribaute in the Aude region, and has already destroyed more than 13,000 hectares, making it the largest wildfire in France this year.

More than 1,800 firefighters, supported by 500 vehicles, arrived to the area to help.

Flames engulf a forested area during a wildfire in Jonquières, southwestern France.
Flames engulf a forested area during a wildfire in Jonquières, southwestern France. Picture: Getty

This is "a disaster of unprecedented scale," the firefighter spokesperson Eric Brocardi told RTL radio.

The wildfire remains "very active’" on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Remi Recio, an official in the southern city of Narbonne said: "The fire is still spreading and is far from being contained or under control."

Smoke billows from a scorched area during a wildfire in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, southwestern France.
Smoke billows from a scorched area during a wildfire in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, southwestern France. Picture: Getty

Lucie Roesch, the secretary general of the Aude prefecture, said: "The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for it to progress. We are monitoring the edges and the back of the fire to prevent flare-ups."

The main affected villages are Lagrasse, Fabrezan, Tournissan, Coustouge and Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse.

Jacques Piraud, mayor of the village of Jonquières, where at least four houses burned, told Le Monde that around 80% of the village was burnt.

"It's dramatic. It's black, the trees are completely charred," he said.

At least 25 homes have been destroyed and more than 2,500 households are without electricity.

Authorities have closed roads across the region and warned it is still too dangerous for residents who fled on Tuesday night to return home.

President Emmanuel Macron shared his support for firefighters and local officials on X, saying all government resources were being mobilised. He urged residents to follow evacuation orders and exercise "the utmost caution".

Prime Minister François Bayrou is expected to visit the affected area later on Wednesday.

Images capturing the impact of the wildfires show thick black clouds billowing and burnt-out cars.

