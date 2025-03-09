One confirmed dead and several injured as rain lashes east coast coast of Australia during ex-Cyclone Alfred

9 March 2025, 08:47

Police cordons are displayed to stop traffic after power lines fell across a road in Brisbane
Police cordons are displayed to stop traffic after power lines fell across a road in Brisbane. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

One person has been confirmed dead and several injured as rain lashed the Australian east coast, even though it avoided the destructive winds of its first tropical cyclone in 51 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tropical Cyclone Alfred had been expected to become the first cyclone to cross the Australian coast near the Queensland state capital of Brisbane, Australia's third-most populous city, since 1974.

But it weakened on Saturday to a tropical low, which is defined as carrying sustained winds of less than 39mph.

The cyclone's remnants crossed the coast late on Saturday 34 miles north of Brisbane and will continue to track west inland bringing heavy rain, the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.

"The real threat now is from that locally heavy-to-intense rainfall, which may lead to flash and riverine flooding," bureau manager Matt Collopy said.

A 61-year-old man who disappeared in a flooded river near the New South Wales town of Dorrigo was confirmed as the first casualty of the crisis when his body was recovered on Saturday, police said.

He was the only fatality among 36 flood rescues carried out by emergency teams in northern New South Wales in recent days, most involving vehicles attempting to cross floodwaters, police said.

Two military trucks involved in the emergency response rolled over in the town of Tregeagle in New South Wales on Saturday, injuring 13 defence personnel, prime minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday.

One truck left the road and rolled several times into a paddock and the other truck tipped on its side while swerving to avoid a collision.

Of the 32 Brisbane-based military personnel in the trucks, six sustained serious injuries, he said.

The injured were taken to hospitals and all were expected to recover, defence minister Richard Marles said.

A woman sustained minor injuries when an apartment building lost its roof in the Queensland border city of Gold Coast on Friday, police said. The woman was one of 21 people who were evacuated from the building.

A couple sustained minor injuries when a tree crashed through the ceiling of their Gold Coast bedroom during strong winds and rain on Thursday night, officials said.

Queensland premier David Crisafulli said 330,000 homes and businesses had lost power due to the storm since Thursday. No other natural disaster has created a bigger blackout in the state's history.

New South Wales reported as many as 45,000 premises without electricity on Saturday. But tens of thousands had been reconnected by late in the day, officials said.

Rivers were flooding in Queensland and New South Wales after days of heavy rain, the meteorology bureau said.

Cyclones are common in Queensland's tropical north but are rare in the state's temperate and densely populated southeast corner that borders New South Wales state.

