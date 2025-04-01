Five tourists accused of gang raping British woman in Ayia Napa hotel cleared after charges dropped

1 April 2025

Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible
Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible. Picture: Getty

A criminal court in Cyprus has dropped all charges against five Israelis accused of gang-raping a British woman in a hotel room after ruling her testimony as not credible and replete with "fundamental contradictions".

According to a Cyprus News Agency report issued late on Monday that cited a criminal court announcement, the court found during closed-doors proceedings that most of the contradictions in the woman's testimony concerned the identification of the perpetrators.

The court said the woman's initial statement to investigators following the September 3 2023 alleged rape presented a number of "weaknesses", which under the circumstances were not "out of the ordinary".

Fedrania Gardens Hotel, in Ayia Napa, where the British tourist claimed she was dragged into a room and raped
But investigators' doubts regarding the woman's credibility grew when she offered "entirely incomprehensible and inconsistent" explanations regarding the contradictions in her testimony, specifically regarding the identification of the perpetrators which also included a line-up.

The court said the woman was under the influence of a "significant" amount of alcohol and the hallucinogens MDA and MDMA. popularly known as "Sally" and "Molly".

But it found the quantities in her system were not enough to "remove her ability for consent" since she testified that she only felt "a little dizzy" after consuming the alcohol and drugs.

All five of the Israeli men: then aged 19 and 20; had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Police had said the British woman picked the five Israelis out of a line-up as having raped her during a hotel pool party in the coastal resort town of Ayia Napa.

The woman told police that one of the five men had forcibly taken her to his room after grabbing her hand while she was partying with friends around the pool.

She said the man tried to remove her bathing suit while she pleaded with him to let her leave.

The other suspects then entered the room and one had intercourse with her against her will and another forced her to perform oral sex, while two others held her down on the bed, she said.

She said one suspect also held her against a wall and had intercourse with her.

She said she managed to lock herself in the bathroom and began shouting for help.

She was able to flee the room by pushing the suspects aside and rejoined her friends, who went with her to report the incident to police, she said.

The ruling came after the European Court of Human Rights ruled last month that Cyprus' law enforcement authorities failed to live up to their obligation to thoroughly and effectively investigate a British teenager's claims that she had been gang-raped by a group of Israelis while on a 2019 vacation in Ayia Napa.

