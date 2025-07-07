Desperate hunt for German backpacker, 26, who vanished in Western Australia eight days ago

Ms Wilga may be travelling in a black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan. Picture: WA Police/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The 26-year-old backpacker disappeared after she was last seen travelling in Western Australia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caroline Wilga has not been heard from since June 29 and was reported missing to the police.

She was last spotted at a convenience store in Toodyay, almost 90km northwest of Perth, on Saturday June 28.

Police believe Ms Wilga last made contact with her friends as she was travelling through the Wheatbelt region of Wialki, near Beacon, about 320km to Perth's northeast.

Read more: Man jailed for life after raping schoolgirl and attempting to rape woman in London parks

Read more: Campaigners urge Government to keep care plans for children with special needs

A spokesperson for the Western Australia Police said: "WA Police continue to have welfare concerns for 26-year-old woman Carolina WILGA, who hasn’t been heard from since Sunday, 29 June 2025.

Ms Wilga is understood to be travelling in a black and silver, 1995 Mitsubishi van. Picture: Western Australia Police

"Police believe Ms WILGA was in the Wialki area, near Beacon, in the Wheatbelt region at the time of her last contact with friends. On Saturday, 28 June 2025, police believe she was at a convenience store on Stirling Terrace, near the intersection of Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Toodyay.

"Ms WILGA has been backpacking within Australia for the last two years and resides mainly in hostels.

"She is described as being a German national, of a slim build, with frizzy or curly long dark blonde hair, brown eyes and has several tattoos, including one which depicts symbols on her left arm.

"Ms WILGA may be travelling in a black and silver 1995 Mitsubishi Station sedan, with WA registration ‘1HDS 330’".

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Carolina WILGA is urged to contact the local police force.