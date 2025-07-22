Estate of Bayesian superyacht victim Mike Lynch facing bankruptcy following £700million fraud ruling

22 July 2025, 13:31

Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah perished in the tragedy, which saw the ship sink off the coast of Sicily
Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah perished in the tragedy, which saw the ship sink off the coast of Sicily. Picture: alamy / Family handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Businessman Mike Lynch's estate is facing bankruptcy after being ordered to pay £700m in a fraud case following the tycoon’s death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deceased tycoon's estate has been told to pay Hewlett Packard (HP) £700million after a court case linked to the fraudulent sale of his software business Autonomy in 2011.

A High Court judge ruled that Lynch should now compensate Hewlett Packard - a ruling now passed on to his estate following his death last year.

Seven people died when the Bayesian superyacht sank off Sicily on August 19 2024, including billionaire Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18.

The ruling could mean no assets could be passed to Mr Lynch's widow Angela Bacares – who survived the disaster, or the couple's daughter, Esme, should an appeal prove unsuccessful.

Read more: Teenage Reform councillor elected permanent leader of Warwickshire County Council following knife-edge vote

Read more: Bibby Stockholm asylum seeker tells girl 'I've never been this close to a white woman' before sexually assaulting her

'The missing six': Search resumes for British tech tycoon and daughter, 18, after superyacht sinks off Sicilian coast
'The missing six': Search resumes for British tech tycoon and daughter, 18, after superyacht sinks off Sicilian coast. Picture: alamy

Separate assets owned by Mr Lynch's wife will remain unaffected by the ruling.

Mr Lynch sold Autonomy to HP for around £7bn, with the record-breaking sale becoming the largest acquisition of a British technology company in history.

However, soon after the sale, the tech giant accused Mr Lynch of fraud and sued him in the High Court.

The trip to the Italian coast saw the family celebrate Mr Lynch's acquittal in the criminal trial, however, HP continued to peruse civil action - a case that was going through the courts at the time of the tragic sinking.

Mr Justice Hildyard said HP suffered a loss of around £646.2m linked to misleading accounting by Mr Lynch's company, with a further £51.7m related to Lynch’s representation.

The figure is far less than HP initially sought in damages, after wiped around $8.8bn off Autonomy's value following misleading accounting.

The ruling comes as the superyacht was taken to a Sicilian town where British and Italian investigators will carry out a full probe into the sinking.

Die 56 Meter lange Segelyacht Bayesian ex Salute, gebaut von Perini Navi, sank am 19. August 2024 in einem Tornado vor Palermo, Sizilien, Italien mit Owner Mike Lynch is among the five p
Die 56 Meter lange Segelyacht Bayesian ex Salute, gebaut von Perini Navi, sank am 19. August 2024 in einem Tornado vor Palermo, Sizilien, Italien mit Owner Mike Lynch is among the five p. Picture: Alamy

The vessel was held above the water by one of Europe’s most powerful floating sea cranes, which set off from the fishing village Porticello at around 1.10pm local time.It was held in front of the crane as it moved.

The vessel arrived in Termini Imerese, a town around 12 milies away at just after 3pm on Sunday.

It will then be moved into a specially manufactured steel cradle, which has a tarpaulin underneath for pollution prevention.

Salvage workers on site, not accompanying the vessel to port, are conducting a “full sweep” of the seabed near Porticello for any potential debris, a project insider said.Italian prosecutors previously said raising and examining the yacht for evidence would provide key information for its investigation into the sinking.

Read more: Mike Lynch’s superyacht seen on the surface for the first time since it sank

Read more: First pieces of tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht emerge from seabed after sinking tragedy

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is moved after being lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily.
Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is moved after being lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily. Picture: Alamy

It will also aid the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report on what happened.

Simon Graves, an MAIB investigator, previously told the PA news agency: “When the wreck is brought ashore, we’ll be completing a full examination of the wreck and we’ll be finding out all of the elements that might have contributed to the safety of the vessel.”

Further details such as “escape routes” will be included in its final report on the sinking, according to Mr Graves, who added: “Once we get access to the vessel we’ll be able to tell a fuller picture of activities on board and the sequence of events.”

The vessel was originally expected to be raised last month but salvage efforts were delayed after a diver died during underwater work on May 9, prompting greater use of remote-controlled equipment.

About 70 specialist personnel had been mobilised to Porticello from across Europe to work on the recovery operation.

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks, Kent.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The hotel has not confirmed how many events it is cancelling but said it will be in touch by email with impacted customers.

Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancels upcoming events after four deaths in three months - including three Brits

Baumgartner was internationally known for his spectacular jumps and rose to global fame in 2012 when he successfully completed a jump from the edge of space.

Felix Baumgartner’s cause of death revealed after daredevil paraglider's fatal crash

Palestinians ferrying bags of food aid amid a major shortage leading to malnutrition and deaths.

21 children dead from malnutrition in 72 hours, Gaza hospital says - as UN blasts Israel's aid blockade

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.

Stranded British F-35 fighter jet finally leaves Indian airport after five-week ordeal

The World Food Programme says nearly one in three people in Gaza do not eat for days at a stretch, and ''thousands'' are ''on the verge of catastrophic hunger''

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims
Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Horror as car crashes into first floor of barn after hitting trampoline, leaving boy, 7, critical

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka

At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

Patient being scanned and diagnosed on a MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scanner in a hospital. Modern medical equipment, medicine and health care co

Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing 9kg weight-training chain

Palestinians flee Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Sunday, July 20, 2025, after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders ahead of expected operations in the area

Israeli forces launch ground assault on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza for first time

John Healey is expected to argue that the West should again boost its military support for Ukraine in an effort to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Defence secretary to call for ’50-day drive’ to arm Ukraine and force Putin to negotiate

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Taliban urged to release elderly British couple from maximum security prison before they ‘die in custody’

The skiing village of Chantemerle, near Briancon, in the summer

Investigation launched after British woman dies in rafting incident in French Alps

Smoke billows from passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia

At least five dead after passenger ferry catches fire at sea in Indonesia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead on the Tube in 2005.

'Nothing can erase the pain': Jean Charles de Menezes vigil takes place 20 years after fatal Stockwell police shooting
Team Europe Captain Luke Donald, alongside Rory McIlroy, lifting the Ryder Cup Trophy in 2023

Ryder Cup to return to Spain in 2031

The group was proscribed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members.

Hundreds of Palestine Action supporters plan mass sit-in in London despite terror ban

Getting shirty: Marc Cucurella for Chelsea and Erling Haaland for Manchester City

Premier League 2025/26 home kits ranked best to worst

Bus driver arrested after collision with aqueduct

Bus driver arrested after double decker crashes into bridge in Manchester injuring 15

Paul Weller performes

Paul Weller: 'I was attacked by lion' belonging to family friend

Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at Epping protests - despite clashes leaving eight officers injured and six arrests

Suella Braverman ‘unaware’ of violence at 'peaceful' Epping anti-migrant protests - despite six arrests
Liz Kendall arrives in Downing Street

What the government is doing to boost pensions

World News

See more World News

First Day Of Pope Leo XIV

'As civilians languish in misery, political elites grow fat with impunity': Pope slams use of hunger as weapon of war

19 days ago

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Attends Pre-Trial Hearing In Idaho

Ex-criminal justice graduate pleads guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students back in 2022

19 days ago

Traffickers, (with their faces covered) try to manage the scene using sticks as migrants wade into the water to be collected by a small boat at sunrise on July 02, 2025 in Gravelines, France.

Suspected people smuggler seen herding migrants onto packed small boat using a stick

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News