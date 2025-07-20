Benjamin Netanyahu hit with food poisoning and ordered to rest for three days

20 July 2025, 15:21 | Updated: 20 July 2025, 15:25

ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
Benjamin Netanyahu has been ordered to rest for three days after suffering food poisoning. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Benjamin Netanyahu has been ordered to rest for three days after suffering food poisoning after eating spoiled food.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to his office, the Israeli Prime Minister fell ill overnight and has received fluids on a drip after suffering from intestinal inflammation and dehydration.

His staff said the 75-year-old will carry out his duties from home for the next 36 hours.

"In accordance with his doctors' instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will manage state affairs from there," his office added.

Read more: At least 73 killed waiting for aid in Gaza - as Israel issues evacuation order ahead of ground offensive

Read more: Yellow weather warnings in place for parts of UK with thunderstorms threatening to bring floods and disruption

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
The 75-year-old PM will carry out his duties from home for the next 36 hours. Picture: Alamy

Netanyahu has battled health issues in recent years. He had his prostate removed in late December, and in March 2024, he was had hernia surgery.

That same month, he missed several days of work after contracting the flu.

In 2023, he underwent surgery to have a pacemaker installed after suffering a transient heart block. A week earlier he he had been hospitalised for what he said at the time was dehydration.

Doctors subsequently revealed that the prime minister has had a heart conduction problem for years.

A medical report released in January 2023, the last shared with the public, said Netanyahu was in a “completely normal state of health,” that his pacemaker was working correctly and that there was no evidence of heart arrhythmia or any other problematic conditions.

