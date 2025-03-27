Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop

27 March 2025, 06:01

Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier.
Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A car crashed into six people in Berlin, including a police officer, with one victim left fighting for life after getting trapped.

German police said the car sped up and lost control as it mounted the pavement and colliding with pedestrians.

Officers said one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries after getting trapped by the car.

Berlin's Fire Department triggered a 'mass casualty' alarm after the crash.

Some 60 firefighters rushed to the scene, along with 22 large vehicles and a rescue helicopter.

Police said the teenage driver had reversed onto the pavement in a bid to escape officers who were conducting a traffic stop. The driver is said not to have a licence, and was carrying three other teenage passengers.

Read more: Two dead and 'multiple injured' after 'SUV' ploughs into crowd of people in German city

Read more: Mother and her two-year-old daughter die after Munich attack where man ploughed car into crowd

The scene on Wednesday night
The scene on Wednesday night. Picture: Berlin Fire Department

He and the other passengers were arrested at the scene.

Germany has been left reeling after a series of car-related attacks in recent months.

Earlier this month, two were killed and several more injured in Mannheim when a man drove into a crowd before killing himself.

The attack was not thought to be related to terrorism, with the driver believed to have been mentally ill.

That came weeks after a suspected Islamist terrorist drove his car into a crowd in Munich, injuring almost 40 people.

In December, a car drove into a group of pedestrians at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg, killing six and injuring around 200.

