Big game hunter, 52, gored to death by buffalo he was trying to kill

6 August 2025, 09:53 | Updated: 6 August 2025, 09:56

Asher Watkins, 52, was on safari last Sunday when he was killed
Asher Watkins, 52, was on safari last Sunday when he was killed. Picture: Facebook

By Rebecca Henrys

An American big game hunter was gored to death by a buffalo he was stalking in South Africa.

Millionaire ranch trader Asher Watkins, 52, was on safari last Sunday with a tracker when he was killed.

The 1.3 tonne animal charged out of the brush and hit Mr Watkins, killing him almost instantly.

Watkins was a keen hunter who posted regularly on social media showing his kills.

Hunter Hans Vermaak on behalf of CV Safaris, who organised the expedition, said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA.

“On Sunday, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa's Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo.

“He was tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers. This is a devastating incident, and our hearts go out to his loved ones.

Cape buffalo are huge dangerous animals that can grow up to 1.5 tonnes in size
Cape buffalo are huge dangerous animals that can grow up to 1.5 tonnes in size. Picture: Alamy

“We are doing everything we can to support the family members who are here with us and those back in the United States as they navigate this tragic loss.”

Close friend Shannon Wherry posted online: “On an African safari with his beloved mother, brother and stepdad, Asher came face to face with one of Africa's legendary buffalo.

“In a moment of fearlessness as he lived his life, he met the challenge head-on, leaving this world a man of courage, faith and adventure.

“He loved his precious daughter Savannah more than life itself and leaves her behind and his ex-wife who are now facing an unimaginable loss.

“Please continue to lift them in prayer for peace and strength in the days ahead.”

CV Safaris said he was killed on his second day hunting by an unpredictable and aggressive bull.

The firm warns people on its website: “No species on the planet has a more fearsome reputation than a Cape Buffalo. Responsible for several deaths and many injuries to hunters each year.

“The buffalo is regarded as the most dangerous animal to pursue in Africa. Buffalo hunting is thrilling and exhilarating and at the top of every hunter's wish list.

“Crafty and belligerent, he seeks refuge in thickets when wounded or when danger approaches. Buffalo are known to charge unprovoked so prepare for the worst.

“Buffalo have earned their reputation and can absorb astounding amounts of lead even when shots are well placed and a charging buffalo comes at an alarming speed. Cool nerves and a steady hand are crucial.”

Cape Buffalo can weigh up to 1.5 tons, they are up to 11 feet long and 5ft 6in tall, and their horns are joined by a solid lump of bone across the forehead.

They are unpredictable and aggressive, and their only predators are humans and lions.

