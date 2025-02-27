Bodies of last four Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

27 February 2025, 00:17

Sderot, Israel. 26th Feb, 2025. Sderot, Israel, February 26, 2025. Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as the van carrying bodies of the Bibas family
Sderot, Israel. 26th Feb, 2025. Sderot, Israel, February 26, 2025. Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as the van carrying bodies of the Bibas family. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hamas has handed over the bodies of the final four Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, marking the end of phase one of the ceasefire deal.

Hamas handed the bodies over to the Red Cross late on Wednesday - an exchange that saw hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released from Ofer jail in the West Bank.

The handover completes both sides' obligations under the ceasefire agreement, which is due to end on Saturday.

There is currently no confirmation of an extension to phase one of the deal, or word on further talks relating to details a second stage.

Trump was hailed as the mastermind behind the ceasefire agreement by Israel's President, with Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Washington last week.

It's a meeting which saw Trump announce plans for the US to 'buy' Gaza - a suggestion that was met with widespread uncertainty, particularly among Palestinians wishing to remain in the region.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer arrived in Washington to meet with Trump for pivotal talks on the future of Ukraine.

Families of Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prison wait around a bonfire for their arrival in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, late Wednesday Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Families of Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prison wait around a bonfire for their arrival in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, late Wednesday Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi). Picture: Alamy

The group claimed on Saturday that Israel had "violated" the ceasefire agreement by "assaulting" prisoners, as well as by switching out prisoners names from the agreed list.

It comes as six Israeli hostages - Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto - were released by Hamas over the weekend.

A media official for Hamas said that 445 prisoners who were arrested in Gaza after 7 October would be released, in addition to 41 people from the Shalit deal - a pledge that was ultimately pushed back by the Israeli leader.

It followed celebratory scenes that surrounded the return of the bodies of three members of the Bibas family.

"The occupation is trying to manipulate some of the names and prisoners scheduled to be released," they said.

"We confirm our readiness to release all prisoners in exchange for all Palestinian prisoners."

Israeli hostages, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem and Omer Wenkert, are escorted by Hamas fighter before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra)
Israeli hostages, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem and Omer Wenkert, are escorted by Hamas fighter before being handed over to the Red Cross in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Abu Samra). Picture: Alamy

It's reported that six prisoners set to be freed chose not to be released from jail in protest, insisting Palestinians should remain in Gaza and not face deportation from what they see as their land.

The Red Cross are said to have conducted pre-departure interviews with the detainees to check their medical condition.

Prisoners are also thought to have been allowed to contact family members to confirm their release.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society, the office overseeing the imprisonment of Palestinians, has given a breakdown of those set to be release.

People wave as a military helicopter carrying two Israeli freed hostages Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen, arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after they were released by Hamas
People wave as a military helicopter carrying two Israeli freed hostages Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen, arrives at Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after they were released by Hamas. Picture: Alamy

They include:

  • 445 arrested in Gaza after 7 October
  • 43 from the West Bank and Jerusalem
  • 11 arrested in Gaza before 7 October
  • 97 deportees
  • 24 women and children from Gaza

It follows the release of Tal Shoham, 40, who was the first hostage to emerge from a vehicle in Rafah on Saturday.

Flanked by Hamas fighters, Avera Mengisto, 38, emerged from the vehicle moments after.

A second handover ceremony took place hours later in Nuseirat, central Gaza, where three more hostages - Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert - were released.

Hisham al Sayed, the only Arab-Israeli hostage, was released behind closed doors by Hamas later in the morning, with the group saying it was "out of respect for Palestinian citizens of Israel".

