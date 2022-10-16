Body of 12-year-old girl found tied up in suitcase in French capital

Investigators in Paris are stunned by the incident. Picture: PA

By Adam Solomons

Investigators in Paris are baffled by the shocking discovery of a schoolgirl bound in a bag with cuts across her body.

An unidentified device was used to brand mysterious numbers onto the girl's body, including ones and zeroes.

She had her wrists and hands bound, with cuts across her body.

The suitcase was found abandoned in the 19th arrondissement in the French capital.

A post-mortem yesterday confirmed that she had died of asphyxiation.

Four people are in custody relating to the incident, local broadcaster BFMTV reported.

She had shoulder-length blonde hair and was wearing white jeans, a white hoodie, a puffer vest and white trainers at the time of her disappearance, according to Le Parisien.

The child was last seen entering her apartment building at around 3pm.

Her body was discovered eight hours later.

CCTV footage also showed a woman struggling to move a trunk earlier in the evening.