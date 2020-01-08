Boeing 737 with 180 people on board 'crashes in Iran'

8 January 2020, 04:12

BREAKING
BREAKING. Picture: Global

A Boeing 737 travelling from Tehran to Kiev has crashed outside the city, Iranian state TV is reporting.

The aircraft reportedly has 180 passengers and crew on board and came down shortly after take-off.

There has been no reports of fatalities or injuries.

State TV has claimed the crash was caused by mechanical issues.

It is not known if the crash is connected in anyway with tonight's missile attacks on airbases housing US troops in Iraq.

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

World News

See more World News

Airliner with at least 170 people on board crashes in flames after taking off from Tehran international airport

1 hour ago

The Iranian general killed by America last week is being buried today - after a public funeral yesterday which saw huge crowds

Iran LIVE: Rockets fired at multiple airbases housing US troops in Iraq

4 hours ago

Iran 'revenge' missile attacks on base housing US troops were 'just the first step'

5 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

Mobile phones can be a 'force for good' in classrooms, says leading head

2 hours ago

Nurse accuses NHS trust of prescribing 'experimental' puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to kids

3 hours ago

Sacrificing everything for Olympic gold in Tokyo

4 hours ago