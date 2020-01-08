Boeing 737 with 180 people on board 'crashes in Iran'

Picture: Global

A Boeing 737 travelling from Tehran to Kiev has crashed outside the city, Iranian state TV is reporting.

The aircraft reportedly has 180 passengers and crew on board and came down shortly after take-off.

There has been no reports of fatalities or injuries.

State TV has claimed the crash was caused by mechanical issues.

It is not known if the crash is connected in anyway with tonight's missile attacks on airbases housing US troops in Iraq.

