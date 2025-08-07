Boy, 6, fighting for his life after woman smashes into him at water park

By Jacob Paul

A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was hit in the chest by a woman on a water slide, rupturing his liver.

Gleb, 6, had just come off a slide at the Rodeo Drive Water Park in St Petersburg, Russia, when a woman cam crashing into his chest.

CCTV footage shows his dad walked in front of slide exits and carried his son across the water despite safety warnings and whistles from lifeguards.

It was at this point the unsuspecting woman on a different slide smashed into the boy.

He was badly injured and immediately sent to hospital.

Russian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred on August 5.

They have opened a criminal case, focusing the blame on the boy's father for ignoring the safety warnings, rather than the unsuspecting woman who came crashing into him.

They said in a statement: “After sliding down into the pool, the child was picked up by his father, who began walking towards the exit from the slide area.

“Despite warnings from water park staff about the potential danger of a collision with another visitor descending the slide, the man failed to respond.

"As a result, a collision occurred, and the child sustained bodily injuries and was urgently hospitalised.”

The woman who collided with the child has reportedly apologised to the family.

The boy's parents have also reportedly said they do not blame her or the water park for the tragic accident.