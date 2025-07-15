Bradley Murdoch, Australian killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio, dies aged 67

15 July 2025, 23:56

Bradley Murdoch, the killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month.
Bradley Murdoch, the killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bradley John Murdoch was convicted in 2005 of murdering Mr Falconio, 28, and assaulting his girlfriend Joanne Lees at gunpoint on a remote stretch of road near Barrow Creek in Australia's Northern Territory on July 14 2001.

Mr Falconio and Ms Lees, both from Yorkshire, were travelling across the country in a camper van when they were ambushed by Murdoch on the Stuart Highway, an isolated road that runs through the centre of Australia.

Murdoch was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for at least 28 years.

Murdoch, 67, was diagnosed with terminal throat cancer in 2019 and was moved to palliative care from Alice Springs Correctional Centre last month, according to local media reports.

The Northern Territory Department of Corrections confirmed that Murdoch died in hospital.

Read more: Ministers must have power to sack civil servants after 'extraordinary' MoD data breach, Badenoch tells LBC

Read more: Rachel Reeves says regulations are ‘boot on the neck’ of innovation as she announces sweeping financial reforms

A spokesperson said: "I can confirm that Bradley Murdoch passed away last night in the palliative care unit at Alice Springs Hospital.

"The death will be subject to investigation by the Northern Territory Coroner.

"No further comment at this time."

Luciano and Joan Falconio, parents of Peter Falconio leave the Northern Territory Supreme Court after day 38 of the Falconio murder trial December 13, 2005 in Darwin, Australia.
Luciano and Joan Falconio, parents of Peter Falconio leave the Northern Territory Supreme Court after day 38 of the Falconio murder trial December 13, 2005 in Darwin, Australia. Picture: Getty
This undated police handout photo shows the accused, Bradley John Murdoch as part of evidence presented to the jury during day three of the Falconio murder trial October 19, 2005 in Darwin, Australia.
This undated police handout photo shows the accused, Bradley John Murdoch as part of evidence presented to the jury during day three of the Falconio murder trial October 19, 2005 in Darwin, Australia. Picture: Getty
This undated handout photo shows picture of British travellers Peter Falconio and his girlfriend Joanne Lees.
This undated handout photo shows picture of British travellers Peter Falconio and his girlfriend Joanne Lees. Picture: Getty

Mr Falconio and Ms Lees had been driving near the tiny settlement of Barrow Creek, around 188 miles north of Alice Springs, when Murdoch pulled up beside them claiming to have seen sparks coming from their van.

He shot Mr Falconio in the head as he inspected the vehicle, before forcing Ms Lees into his vehicle and binding her wrists with cable ties.

She managed to escape, hiding in the Outback for hours before flagging down a passing truck.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Murdoch was likely to have disposed of the backpacker's body somewhere in the vast, remote expanse of desert between Alice Springs and Broome, covering more than 1,200 miles.

Despite repeated searches, Mr Falconio's body has never been found.

Ms Lees, who returned to the UK, told Australian current affairs programme 60 Minutes in 2017 that she still wanted to "bring him home".

"Pete lost his life on that night, but I lost mine too," she said at the time.

"I'll never be fully at peace if Pete's not found, but I accept that that is a possibility."

Murdoch lodged several unsuccessful appeals over the years, with Australia's highest court refusing to hear his case in 2007.

Last month police announced a new 500,000 Australian dollar (about £240,000) reward for information leading to the discovery of Mr Falconio's remains.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

People search for their belongings amid the debris of destroyed houses in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, on July 15, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill more than 90 Palestinians overnight, including 19 members of the same family

An Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

India-bound Boeing forced to turn back mid-flight amid concerns over fuel switches

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary general, at the White House

Trump announces weapons for Ukraine after he allegedly asked Zelenskyy whether they can hit Moscow

A 19-year-old worker sucked into an industrial meat grinder at Tina’s Burritos has died.

Teen sucked into meat grinder at California burrito factory dies as horrified colleagues watch on

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police reveal how girl, aged 5, fell overboard from Disney cruise ship before father saved her

Members of a search and rescue team embrace as they visit a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.

Emergency workers suspend search for survivors of catastrophic flooding in Texas amid new severe weather warnings

Police personnel work at the site of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Air India rules out mechanical fault on doomed flight 171 amid investigation into pilots' 'medical records'

A German backpacker was found alive in the remote outback after a car crash and head injury left her disoriented for 11 days.

Backpacker breaks silence after found alive following 12 days in Australian outback

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

'We are absolutely broken': Scottish holidaymaker, 26, falls to his death at Ibiza Rocks Hotel

The collision of two black holes

Scientists detect biggest ever merger of two massive black holes just beyond the Milky Way

n

Southeast Spain rocked by earthquake as tourist hotspots suffer severe floods

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'

Shooting In Kentucky leaves state trooper Injured and multiple victims at a Baptist Church.

Two killed in church shooting after routine traffic stop develops into high speed car chase in Kentucky

Violent confrontations broke out in Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was attacked.

Anti-migrant unrest erupts for second night in Spanish town after pensioner assaulted

Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at a campaign rally In Butler lat year,

Donald Trump says Secret Service were having 'bad day' and made 'mistakes' one year on from assassination attempt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Physician associates (PAs) should be banned from seeing patients who have not been reviewed by a medic to prevent the risk of "catastrophic" misdiagnoses, a Government-ordered report has found.

PAs should stop being used as substitutes for doctors to prevent ‘catastrophic’ misdiagnoses, report finds
Nurse Sandie Peggie's employment tribunal resumes today.

Changing room row tribunal set to resume

Yoga, tai chi, jogging and walking could be the best forms of exercise to help tackle the sleep disorder insomnia, a study suggests.

Suffering from insomnia? Try yoga, tai chi or jogging, new study suggests

The TV chef, 59, broke his silence on Tuesday night after the show's producers Banijay UK confirmed his contract will not be renewed.

John Torode breaks silence after being axed from MasterChef over racism claim

Last week, Dylan Earl, aged 20, and Jake Reeves, 23, became the first people to be convicted under new National Security Act powers after they were recruited by the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Teenagers targeted by Russia and Iran for sabotage missions in Britain as state-backed threats increase five-fold
The Conservative leader made the declaration after it was revealed that the government spent nearly two years using an unprecedented superinjunction to prevent the public from learning about the breach.

Ministers must have power to sack civil servants after 'extraordinary' MoD data breach, Badenoch tells LBC
Penny Mordaunt spoke with Andrew Marr about the MoD data breach.

The person responsible for the MoD data breach should lose their job, Penny Mordaunt tells LBC
Defence Secretary John Healey refuses to say whether anyone has lost their job over the Ministry of Defence data breach.

Nobody has been fired over £7 billion Afghan data breach, LBC understands

World News

See more World News

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine turns to watch a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

19 days ago

Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

19 days ago

SEYYED ALI HOSSEINI KHAMENEI Iranian politician and supreme leader in October 2024.

Iran 'delivered hand slap to America's face' as Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News