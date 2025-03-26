Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro ordered to stand trial over alleged coup plot

Brazil’s former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been ordered to stand trial over an alleged coup attempt in the wake of his 2022 election defeat.

Bolsonaro, who denies any wrongdoing, could face decades in prison after a panel of justices on Brazil's Supreme Court unanimously ordered him to stand trial.

The charges were levelled by prosecutor-general Paulo Gonet, who accused Bolsonaro and 33 others of attempting a coup that included a plan to poison his successor, current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and kill a Supreme Court judge.

Seven of Bolsonaro’s closest allies have also been ordered to stand trial on five counts: attempting to stage a coup, involvement in an armed criminal organisation, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, damage characterised by violence and a serious threat against the state's assets, and deterioration of listed heritage.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro show their support during the rally on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

Bolsonaro rejected the allegations against him and has accused Brazil’s government of conducting a witch hunt.

"Coups kill," Justice Flavio Dino said when casting his vote.

"It doesn't matter if it happens today, the following month or a few years later."

Bolsonaro and his allies tried to grab power and keep it at “all costs”, Gornet said.

Speaking in February, Mr Gonet accused Bolsonaro of plotting to kill Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who were put under surveillance by the alleged conspirators.

The plan did not go ahead because, at the last minute, the accused failed to get the army's commander on board, Mr Gonet said.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: Getty

"Frustration overwhelmed the members of the criminal organisation who, however, did not give up on the violent seizure of power, not even after the elected president of the republic was sworn in," the prosecutor said.

That was a reference to the riot on January 8 2023 when Bolsonaro supporters stormed and trashed the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress in Brasilia a week after Mr Lula took office.

Bolsonaro's running mate during the 2022 election and former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, ex-Justice Minister Anderson Torres and his aide-de-camp Mauro Cid, among others, will also stand trial. The court will decide on the fate of the others later.

The court will decide on the fate of the others later.