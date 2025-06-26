Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

The unnamed 56-year-old is one of two women killed in the blast, at a bar in the San Pedro del Pinatar region of Murcia.

It’s now been confirmed that a British expat was among two women killed in a blast in south Spain’s Murcia region last Thursday.

The unnamed Brit who reportedly lived in the Lo Pagan area, was shopping at a nearby market when she was caught in the blast.

The two women were killed and 15 others injured after a gas canister exploded at the Casa Javi bar in Torres Fontes Street in Lo Pagán, San Pedro del Pinatar.

The other fatal victim was the owner of the Casa Javi bar, a 38-year-old woman named Hind. She apparently suffered severe burns before passing away.

Local police investigated the butane gas canister and concluded it had been tampered with.

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar. Picture: Alamy

Investigators are currently trying to determine whether Hind was involved in “sabotaging” the gas canister.

They are trying to conclude whether the cafe owner may have tampered with the canister to commit suicide, or for “revenge for a dispute, disagreement, or a settling of scores”.

Local police, firefighters and ambulances were called to the scene around 12:23pm local time - according to local news, the emergency services received calls from 25 members of the public.

The deaths were confirmed today by the local town hall, who posted a statement on X.

The town mayor, Pedro Javier Sánchez, said after the explosion: "We in the town are dismayed. We hope they recover; that's our only wish."

Local news outlets have reported that residents in the area had previously complained about the bar, citing lots of fights outside.