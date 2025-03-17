Brit holidaymaker missing after boat bursts into flames on dive trip off coast of Thailand's 'death island'

17 March 2025, 06:46

Alexandra Clarke, 26
Alexandra Clarke, 26. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A British tourist is missing in Thailand after the boat she was travelling on caught fire off the coast of Koh Tao, known as “death island.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British backpacker Alexandra Clarke, 26, was reportedly using the toilet when the blaze broke out.

Sixteen other tourists were believed to be on board, as well as four crew members, two diving instructors and two assistant diving instructors

Fifteen tourists, as well as two crew members, were evacuated when the fire broke out.

Photos taken at the scene show the boat ablaze, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Read more: New Ofcom powers for online safety come into force as charities warn of 'major gaps' in legislation

3 Diving boats off the coast of Koh Tao
3 Diving boats off the coast of Koh Tao. Picture: Alamy

Capt Natthaphon Sinpoonphon, the deputy director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center of Surat Thani, said: “The boat was carrying a group of tourists for a diving excursion from Koh Tao. It was between five and six nautical miles away from the island.

“A fire started in the engine room and spread through the boat rapidly.

“Thai-MECC Surat Thani coordinated with private vessels and volunteers to safely evacuate the tourists and crew members onto another boat.

“Meanwhile, another team of volunteers worked to control the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that the engine room, captain’s cabin and rear restroom were damaged. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

According to a Facebook post from the Surat Thani Provincial Public Relations Office, authorities believe 16 tourists were on board the diving boat, called the Davy Jones Locker, when the blaze broke out in the ship's engine room after 9am local time on Sunday.

The post said: "After receiving the report (of the fire), the Surat Thani Provincial Marine Office coordinated with private boats and volunteers to quickly help evacuate tourists and crew to another boat safely."

"One tourist is missing, a female named Alexandra Clarke, a British national," the provincial office said.

"The authorities therefore organised a search team for the missing person."

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who is missing in Thailand and are in contact with local authorities."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The rebels on Sunday claimed to have targeted the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone.

US fights off Houthi drone attacks on aircraft carrier after Trump ramps up strikes on Yemen

Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark to win the Men's Singles Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 16, 2025

Britain’s Jack Draper wins Indian Wells Open after beating Holger Rune in biggest title of his career

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

20 arrested including government officials after 59 killed in North Macedonia night club fire

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.

Iran denies aiding Houthi rebels after US strikes Yemen and Trump threatens to hold Tehran 'fully accountable'

Pope Francesco greets the faithful in St. Peter's Square.

Pope facing 'period of trial' as Pontif issues Sunday prayer from hospital

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia

At least 50 dead after fire rips through nightclub in North Macedonia

This image made from video by NASA shows astronauts waving after the SpaceX capsule docked with the International Space Station, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Top row from left: Nick Hague, Alexander Gorbunov, Suni Williams, Alexei Ovchinin.

Over the moon: SpaceX capsule docks with ISS as stranded NASA astronauts welcome replacement crew

A view of the pollution caused by garbage and various wastes following the thousands of Palestinians displaced under the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel have returned to the northern Gaza Strip in Jabalia, Gaza on March 13, 2025.

US rejects Hamas’s ‘entirely impractical’ demands to implement ceasefire as talks reach impasse

The US has launched large strikes in Yemen as Donald Trump promised "overwhelming lethal force" until the Houthis cease attacks on shipping.

US launches strikes on Yemen as Trump promises 'overwhelming lethal force' against Houthis

"I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me," Jones, who also uses the name Samantha Strable, posted on social media.

American influencer apologises after being threatened with deportation for snatching baby wombat from mum

Soccer - International Friendly - Venezuela v Nigeria

England star John Fashanu arrested over 'five crimes' as he sues police for £100,000 compensation

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP)

'Stranded' NASA astronauts set to return from nine month space mission - but what health issues could they face?

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian captain of Solong container ship remanded in custody following crash with US oil tanker

BRITAIN-UKRAINE-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-DEFENCE

'Coalition of the willing': Starmer hosts Ukraine peace summit as PM urges Putin to 'come to the negotiating table'

Melbourne, Australia. 15th Mar, 2025. Lando Norris of McLaren celebrates taking pole position during Qualifying at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Victoria, Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Lando Norris takes pole in Australia GP qualifying - as Lewis Hamilton trails in eighth on Ferrari debut

Latest News

See more Latest News

Commuters walk across London Bridge in London

Quarter of Gen Zs consider quitting work as young Brits cite mental health as key reason to go unemployed
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to slash benefits spending

Labour benefits rift deepens as plans to slash welfare bill to be 'watered down' amid fears of backbench revolt
Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley

Danny Jones’ ‘hurt & embarrassed’ wife Georgia moves out of family home after his 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins
US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump to hold talks with Putin on Tuesday as White House pushes for end to Ukraine war

Technology firms must tackle illegal content on their platforms under new rules, but there are concerns that the changes are too weak.

New Ofcom powers for online safety come into force as charities warn of 'major gaps' in legislation
Alton Towers' latest attraction, Toxicator, was forced to close on its opening day after a burst pipe caused a leak of brown liquid.

‘Nightmare day’ - New Alton Towers attraction ‘Toxicator’ forced to close on opening day after burst pipe
People sit on deckchairs on brown-coloured dry grass, in the sunshine in Hyde Park in central London

Parts of UK to be hotter than Ibiza and Corfu next week as first day of spring looms

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring the second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Liverpool vs Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, London.

Newcastle crowned Carabao Cup winners, taking home first major trophy in 70 years

World News

See more World News

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed on Friday evening

Trump accuses Zelenskyy of 'gambling with World War Three' as Starmer backs Ukraine following White House clash

16 days ago

KYIV, UKRAINE - 16 January 2025 - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine -

Starmer expresses 'unwavering support for Ukraine' as he speaks with Trump and Zelenskyy following White House clash

16 days ago

Trump and Zelenskyy clash

'You are never alone': World leaders react to White House showdown between Trump and Zelenskyy

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News