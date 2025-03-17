Brit holidaymaker missing after boat bursts into flames on dive trip off coast of Thailand's 'death island'

Alexandra Clarke, 26. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A British tourist is missing in Thailand after the boat she was travelling on caught fire off the coast of Koh Tao, known as “death island.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

British backpacker Alexandra Clarke, 26, was reportedly using the toilet when the blaze broke out.

Sixteen other tourists were believed to be on board, as well as four crew members, two diving instructors and two assistant diving instructors

Fifteen tourists, as well as two crew members, were evacuated when the fire broke out.

Photos taken at the scene show the boat ablaze, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Read more: New Ofcom powers for online safety come into force as charities warn of 'major gaps' in legislation

3 Diving boats off the coast of Koh Tao. Picture: Alamy

Capt Natthaphon Sinpoonphon, the deputy director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center of Surat Thani, said: “The boat was carrying a group of tourists for a diving excursion from Koh Tao. It was between five and six nautical miles away from the island.

“A fire started in the engine room and spread through the boat rapidly.

“Thai-MECC Surat Thani coordinated with private vessels and volunteers to safely evacuate the tourists and crew members onto another boat.

“Meanwhile, another team of volunteers worked to control the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that the engine room, captain’s cabin and rear restroom were damaged. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

According to a Facebook post from the Surat Thani Provincial Public Relations Office, authorities believe 16 tourists were on board the diving boat, called the Davy Jones Locker, when the blaze broke out in the ship's engine room after 9am local time on Sunday.

The post said: "After receiving the report (of the fire), the Surat Thani Provincial Marine Office coordinated with private boats and volunteers to quickly help evacuate tourists and crew to another boat safely."

"One tourist is missing, a female named Alexandra Clarke, a British national," the provincial office said.

"The authorities therefore organised a search team for the missing person."

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who is missing in Thailand and are in contact with local authorities."