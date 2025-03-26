Brit influencer, 29, left fighting for her life in South Korea after being found unconscious at home

26 March 2025

Ashley Surcombe
Ashley Surcombe. Picture: GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

A British influencer has been left fighting for her life in South Korea after mysteriously being found unconscious at her flat.

Ashley Surcombe, 29, was found in her apartment with a black eye and severe dehydration.

Police were forced to break in after her parents, Nigel and Karen Surcombe, were unable to get in contact with her.

She was rushed to hospital in Seoul, having also suffered multiple organ failure.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help raise money to pay for Ashley's medical bills and bring her home, with over 170 people having already donated.

The family has so far raised over £6,900 of their £50,000 goal.

Ashley Surcombe
Ashley Surcombe. Picture: GoFundMe

Ashley's sister, Kat Surcombe, said: "We just don’t know what happened and we are trying to find out exactly, but it’s been difficult, and we have had to rely on contacts out there.

"She was found unresponsive and unconscious on the floor; she didn’t have any broken bones, but she was severely dehydrated and has major organ failure.

"About a week ago she told us she she hit her head against the door and got a nasty bruise on her eye.

"Her blood sugar levels are very low and when we spoke with her on Saturday, she seemed confused, and you could barely see her lips she was so dehydrated.

"We were supposed to speak with her at 8pm on Sunday (Korean time) but she never answered, and we didn’t get any response from messages so that’s when we called police through a friend of my dad who has contacts out there.

"When they heard back that she was in hospital it was just horrible as we felt so helpless and so far away."

Ashley Surcombe
Ashley Surcombe. Picture: GoFundMe

Ashley has built a following of over a million people across her social media pages.

She had been planning to travel across Southeast Asia, sharing her experiences across her platforms.

However, those plans have been put on hold while Ashley remains in hospital.

Her family are having to deal with spiralling medical bills due to her insurance running out. Each day in the ICU costs £1,500 but will drop to £500 once she has stabilised.

Tests and scans, including x-rays, have costs upwards of £1,000.

