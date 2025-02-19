Desperate hunt for missing Brit journalist, 32, who vanished almost two weeks ago in Brazil

Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A desperate search has been launched for a British journalist missing in Brazil.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charlotte Peet, 32, who worked as a freelance foreign correspondent, was reported missing in Sao Paulo on February 8.

She had planned to go to Rio de Janeiro before her disappearance, having reached out to an American friend to ask for a place to stay.

The friend told local media they were unable to help as their house was already full.

Days later, Charlotte's family got in touch to say they had lost contact with her.

The Brazilian Foreign Press Association(ACIE) said in a statement that the case was first registered with police in Rio on Monday.

It was then referred to Sao Paulo, as it was the journalist's last known location.

Charlotte Peet. Picture: Facebook

Read more: BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son

Read more: Rachel Reeves blasted by Tories as 'out her depth' as UK inflation rises to 3%

President Edmar Figueiredo said: "The Brazilian Foreign Press Association (ACIE) would like to publicly express its concern about the disappearance of 32-year-old British journalist Charlotte Alice Peet and show solidarity with her family and friends."

He said Charlotte spent more than two years working in Rio de Janeiro. After briefly returning to the UK, she headed back to Brazil last November.

As a freelance journalist, she does reporting for foreign media, including Al Jazeera and British and Portuguese media outlets.

She describes herself online as being "fluent in Portuguese" with nine years of experience in the industry.

"The ACIE and its leadership calls on the relevant authorities to intensify their work to try to find the missing British journalist as soon as possible," Mr Figueiredo said.

The British Embassy in Brazil has said that it is supporting Charlotte's family and working with local authorities.