Brit missing on Greek island after rental car found abandoned 'in 38C heat'

Brit missing on Greek island after rental car found abandoned . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A British tourist has been reported missing in Greece after the rental car he hired was found abandoned.

According to local media, the 60-year-old man's hire car was found abandoned in Karpathos, which is close to the popular holiday island of Rhodes.

A search operation was launched after the man did not return to his rented accommodation.

The missing Brit was last seen by the owner of the holiday accommodation on Friday, June 27, according to a police source.

The UK Foreign Office is aware of the missing tourist and is supporting the man's family.

The FCDO is also in contact with local authorities in Greece.

A FCDO Spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”

There is currently a heat weather warning in place for the Dodecanese Islands, which includes Karpathos.

Meteorologists have warned of extremely high air temperatures during the day, which are expected to range between 35C and 38C.

Experts have warned there are health risks among vulnerable people such as the elderly and very young.