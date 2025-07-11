Brit mum, 50, drowns in Corfu in front of husband and teenage son after being swept away by strong waves

11 July 2025, 09:50

The woman drowned after being swept away by strong waves in Roda resort beach, Corfu Island, Greece.
The woman drowned after being swept away by strong waves in Roda resort beach, Corfu Island, Greece. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A British mum has drowned on the Greek Island of Corfu in front of her husband and teenage son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tragedy struck at Roda beach in northern Greece when the 50-year-old mum was swimming with her husband.

Strong winds and bad weather reportedly caused the two swimmers to be swept under water.

Locals rushed to help the couple as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

The woman has not been named.

She was pulled unconscious from the water and taken to a private clinic but was sadly pronounced dead.

Read more: 'I can't stop crying': Heartbroken mum of man stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pays tribute

Read more: Greece imposes compulsory work breaks as heatwave grips country

Tragedy struck in Corfu, Greece.
Tragedy struck in Corfu, Greece. Picture: Alamy

Her husband is being treated for minor injuries at Corfu General Hospital while her teenage son is receiving trauma support.

A forensic inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is suing Trump administration for $20m.

'It felt like kidnapping': Palestinian activist detained by ICE suing Donald Trump administration for $20m

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

10 children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says

Jota and his brother died in a car crash last week.

'You have my word they weren’t speeding': Truck driver who filmed Diogo Jota car crash aftermath disputes police report

Mr Trump asked where Joseph Boakai learned to speak "so beautifully" at a White House meeting with West African leaders on Wednesday.

Donald Trump compliments Liberian President's 'beautiful' English - the country's official language

A mother with her twins walks outside of their house which was heavily damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

Two killed and 14 injured as Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv following Moscow's largest-ever aerial strike

Palestinians facing food shortages gather to receive the humanitarian aid to be delivered through the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip on July 02

Gaza permanent ceasefire is 'questionable', says senior Israeli official as Trump insists it's 'possible'

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and IDF chief signal possible Gaza ceasefire within days

Images of a fireball exploding on a cargo ship are shown on a giant screen during a protest called for by Yemen's rebel Huthi movement in Sanaa on March 17, 2025.

Survivor search ongoing as Houthis sink second Red Sea cargo ship in a week

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

The exterior of Orio al Serio International Airport

Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a press conference on the 9th hole tee, with his family members Don, Eric and Ivanka, at his Trump Turnberry Golf Course, in Turnberry, Scotland, on 24 June 2016.

Plans being drawn up for potential Donald Trump visit to Scotland in 'coming weeks'

The woman was hit on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle, in Beaune, France

British woman, 35, is run down and killed in front of her husband while out jogging in France

Russia hit Ukraine with over 700 drones overnight. Picture: Alamy

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jordan Henderson is set to join Brentford after spells in Saudi Arabia and Holland

England midfielder Jordan Henderson to make Premier League return

A piggy bank with a £20 note sticking out of it

Cash Isa limits set to be left untouched at next week’s Mansion House speech

File photo dated 23/4/2022 of passengers queue to check-in bags in departures at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, west London.

Heathrow pledges five-minute queues by 2031 - as airport unveils £10 billion investment plan
PinkPantheress reveals she's banned from Sainsbury's stores across UK

PinkPantheress reveals she's banned from every Sainsbury's store in UK

Julian McMahon's cause of death has been revealed.

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon's cause of death revealed

Yvette Cooper on LBC

'It's too easy to work illegally in the UK', says Yvette Cooper as she vows to take phones from boat migrants
Justin Bieber has released his seventh album.

Justin Bieber surprises fans by releasing seventh studio album

People sheltered under brightly coloured parasols as the hot afternoon sun blazed down at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis on the hottest day of the year so far.

Brits braced for 32C weekend scorcher as hosepipe bans begin with summer’s third heatwave gripping nation

World News

See more World News

Iran has launched an attack on a US military base.

Trump announces ceasefire is 'now in effect' between Israel and Iran urging sides 'please do not violate it'

17 days ago

Moment Israel blows up the front gate of Iran's notorious Evin prison

Israel blow's gates of Iran's notorious Evin Prison where many political prisoners are held

17 days ago

British Airways had stopped some flights to the Middle East over the weekend

UK flights restored to Dubai and Qatar

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News