Brit mum, 50, drowns in Corfu in front of husband and teenage son after being swept away by strong waves

The woman drowned after being swept away by strong waves in Roda resort beach, Corfu Island, Greece. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A British mum has drowned on the Greek Island of Corfu in front of her husband and teenage son.

Tragedy struck at Roda beach in northern Greece when the 50-year-old mum was swimming with her husband.

Strong winds and bad weather reportedly caused the two swimmers to be swept under water.

Locals rushed to help the couple as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

The woman has not been named.

She was pulled unconscious from the water and taken to a private clinic but was sadly pronounced dead.

Her husband is being treated for minor injuries at Corfu General Hospital while her teenage son is receiving trauma support.

A forensic inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause of death.