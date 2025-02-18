Heartbreak as Brit pensioner, 90, 'starves to death in her Spanish home' as son, 63, 'found dead in property'

18 February 2025, 10:01 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 10:34

Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación
Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The emaciated body of a 90-year-old British pensioner has been found by police in her Spanish home, with police also discovering the body of her son, 63, nearby.

The elderly woman reportedly starved to death in her home in the south of Spain after it's believed her son, who was caring for her, died from natural causes.

Police were called to the house in Alhaurin el Grande, around half an hour's drive from the Costa del Sol resort of Fuengirola, where they discovered the pensioner's body.

The pensioner was found alongside the body of her 63-year-old son, after welfare concerns were raised.

Officers were seen to force their way into the property, after knocks on the front door received no response.

Police have said there is no suggestion that foul play was involved in the deaths.

Coronavirus lockdown in the pueblo of Comares, Axarquia, Malaga, Andalucia, Costa del Sol, Spain, Europe
Coronavirus lockdown in the pueblo of Comares, Axarquia, Malaga, Andalucia, Costa del Sol, Spain, Europe. Picture: Alamy

Her son is understood to have been her registered carer, Diario Sur reports.

Authorities confirmed to the news outlet that autopsies are set began on Friday.

It comes after the bodies of two British pensioners were found dead last Thursday at their Costa Blanca home.

It also follows the recent deaths of two Brits in what French police believe to be a 'murder-suicide' at their remote holiday home.

Andrew Searle and Dawn Kerr were found dead at their home address in the hamlet of Les Pesquies in Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Aveyron, in the early afternoon of February 6 after Mr Searle did not show up for one of their regular dog walks.

Detectives say Ms Searle was found at their property in Les Pesquies with "several" injuries to her head, while her husband was found hanged with no visible defensive injuries.

They say they are investigating whether the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide or if a third party was involved.

Their French villa and its grounds were cordoned off as forensics officers investigated the scene.

