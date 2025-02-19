Brit skier, 23, found dead beneath French Alps cliff after 'plunging 260ft on return from night out'

Avoriaz is a French mountain resort . Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A 23-year-old British skier has been found dead at the bottom of a cliff in the French Alps.

The Brit, who is yet to be named, is understood to have fallen from the cliff while returning from a party in Avoriaz.

He was found on Monday morning above the town of Morzine in France.

A local police spokesman told The Sun: "The deceased is an English national who is thought to have been skiing on Sunday evening. His family have been informed."

An inquiry has been opened to determine the cause of death.

The 23-year-old is said to have been partying at the La Folie Douce in Avoriaz before attempting to ski down the mountainside alone and getting lost.

His friends raised the alarm when he did not return to his accommodation.

Police believe he may have taken his skis off after realising he had made a wrong turn and plunged to his death.

Rescuers searched the area on Sunday evening before finding the body the following day.

The body was taken to Chamonix, where it was identified by next-of-kin.

A FCDO spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities."

A number of accidents have occurred on the cliff where Avoriaz sits, especially when it gets dark in the evenings or it is particularly misty.

A 13-year-old died in the area in 2018 after falling 80 metres off the cliff.

Last year, a 68-year-old died after colliding with a tree at Avoriaz.

The Avoriaz resort has been contacted for comment.