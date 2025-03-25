Brit woman, 73, killed in jet ski crash while holidaying in Bahamas

By Emma Soteriou

A 73-year-old British woman has died in a jet ski crash while on holiday in the Bahamas.

The holidaymaker, who is yet to be identified, died on Saturday while visiting RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed.

She is said to have been riding on a jet ski when she "lost control" and "collided with a rock".

The victim, who was a dual British-Czechoslovakia national, had been a passenger on the Holland America cruiseliner Nieuw Amsterdam.

It had docked at the private island on the seventh day of its 14-day itinerary around the eastern and western Caribbean.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the 73-year-old died at the scene.

"Medical personnel rendered assistance to the victim but to no avail," police said in a statement.

"She was pronounced deceased by the local medical doctor."

Holland America confirmed to People Magazine that she had died "following a tragic incident on a personal watercraft".

"The guest, a 73-year-old woman, died on March 22 while the ship was calling at Half Moon Cay, The Bahamas," the company said.

"We are in contact with the guest's family and doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time."