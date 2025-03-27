Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

27 March 2025, 15:21 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 15:30

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Britain and France are drawing up plans to send a "reassurance force" to Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer has said following the latest round of peace talks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two countries will send military chiefs to Kyiv as they asses how to keep Ukraine prepared for the future, the Prime Minister said following a summit in Paris this afternoon.

Up to 30 countries have been involved at the planning meetings, with "different countries are putting forward different capabilities," Starmer said.

Referencing Macron, Starmer added that the "group asked Emmanuel and me to lead the co-ordination of the efforts we have touched on this morning."

But Starmer insisted peacekeeping plans were still in motion, saying it was his “long-standing position” that Parliament would have a say when the time comes for deploying British troops.

He added that any “reassurance force” would also need support from the US.

"This is done in recognition that we also need US involvement," the Prime Minister told reporters.

Read more: Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks

Read more: Russian war correspondent dies after being blown up by mine on border with Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pose prior to a meeting at the British embassy on the sideline of a summit
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pose prior to a meeting at the British embassy on the sideline of a summit. Picture: Getty

The British-French delegation will also be joined by a team from Germany, with Starmer saying Britain is "ready" to to come up with an "operational" deal.

"We will be ready to operationalise a peace deal whenever its precise shape turns out to be, and we will work together to ensure Ukraine’s security so it can defend and deter against the future,” Starmer said.

He added: "This is a group of countries coming together because each country is taking that leadership role at a crucial moment

"This is of course about Ukraine, but it's also about the future of defence in Europe more generally," he added.

He urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the table in the coming "days and weeks".

“I don’t want to put a hard deadline on this but we need to see this developing in days and weeks, not months and months.

“It is clear the Russians are playing games...it is a classic from the Putin playbook,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on stronger sanctions against Russia.

“There was a very strong resolve across the room that now is not the time for pulling back or weakening old sanctions,” he said.

Starmer added:"On the contrary, now is the time for increasing sanctions on Russia.”

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari talks to the media.

Michael Schumacher 'can't communicate verbally' as F1 legend's condition 'worsens'

Dozens of people loaded with groceries wait to pay at a supermarket on a day marked by queues of people eager to stockpile food and other products

Stockpile 72 hours of food amid fears of war, EU warns its 450million citizens

Breaking
x

Five injured in knife attack in popular tourist hotspot in Amsterdam

Scars found on the skull recovered last March were 'suggestive of violent facial trauma'

Detectives reveal horrific details surrounding murder of French toddler who vanished in remote Alpine village

Andrew Tate, left, has been accused of choking and assaulting his girlfriend Bi Stern (right).

Andrew Tate 'choked and assaulted me', influencer girlfriend claims in shocking allegation

The 'Sindbad' tourist submarine

Two children among six dead on stricken Red Sea tourist sub that sank off coast of Egypt

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Andong

Dozens dead and 1,000-year-old temples destroyed in 'unprecedented' South Korean fires

Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier.

Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop

Zelenskyy has said that 'Putin will die soon'

'Putin will die soon - and that's a fact', says Zelenskyy as he urges Trump to 'stay strong' in face of Russian demands

A person holds an experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus in Shoshaguve

Cuts to foreign aid could cause 2.9 million more HIV-related deaths by 2030, study warns

Four American soldiers are feared dead in Lithuania.

Vehicle found in hunt for missing US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during NATO war drill in Lithuania

Red Crescent workers sort aid before being distributed to Palestinians.

Foreign aid cuts by Western countries including UK to trigger 'extra deaths of nearly 370,000 children', study warns

Former President Of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro ordered to stand trial over alleged coup plot

Donald Trump

US travel warnings: Full list of countries advising 'caution' for trans citizens visiting America amid fears over 'detention'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman has sparked a Tube etiquette row online for seating her dog while passengers stood.

Tube etiquette row erupts after woman took up seat with her dog on packed train

A six-day mini heatwave is on the way

Exact date Spring scorcher to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 21C

Harry Kane after he left Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer

Premier League announce two summer transfer windows for first time in history

Mums’ Lanes will be available in all stores nationwide

Major supermarket to let mums and children skip queue for one day only

A nine-year-old boy uses a iPad to play video games.

Pupils skipping school offered iPads, bikes and pizza to stop them bunking off

The aftermath of the incident

Horror in London park as boy stabbed 'in axe and machete attack' by hooded thugs with attackers still at large
The group are 'hanging up the hi vis'.

Eco mob Just Stop Oil to cease disruption for good after final protest next month

Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V

Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

World News

See more World News

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Vatican issues major health update on Pope Francis as pontiff remains in hospital

16 days ago

Palestinian Hamas militants are seen during a military show in the Bani Suheila district on July 20, 2017 in Gaza City, Gaza.

British woman, 20, who publicly 'endorsed' October 7 attacks on Israel charged with supporting Hamas

16 days ago

The Ukrainian president has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the eve of vital peace talks between Ukrainian and US officials hosted in the country, which he won’t attend.

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to push for ceasefire ahead of crunch US peace talks

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News