Britain and France to send 'reassurance force' to Ukraine after latest peace talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) escorts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the British embassy after a meeting on the sideline of a summit. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Britain and France are drawing up plans to send a "reassurance force" to Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer has said following the latest round of peace talks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two countries will send military chiefs to Kyiv as they asses how to keep Ukraine prepared for the future, the Prime Minister said following a summit in Paris this afternoon.

Up to 30 countries have been involved at the planning meetings, with "different countries are putting forward different capabilities," Starmer said.

Referencing Macron, Starmer added that the "group asked Emmanuel and me to lead the co-ordination of the efforts we have touched on this morning."

But Starmer insisted peacekeeping plans were still in motion, saying it was his “long-standing position” that Parliament would have a say when the time comes for deploying British troops.

He added that any “reassurance force” would also need support from the US.

"This is done in recognition that we also need US involvement," the Prime Minister told reporters.

Read more: Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks

Read more: Russian war correspondent dies after being blown up by mine on border with Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pose prior to a meeting at the British embassy on the sideline of a summit. Picture: Getty

The British-French delegation will also be joined by a team from Germany, with Starmer saying Britain is "ready" to to come up with an "operational" deal.

"We will be ready to operationalise a peace deal whenever its precise shape turns out to be, and we will work together to ensure Ukraine’s security so it can defend and deter against the future,” Starmer said.

He added: "This is a group of countries coming together because each country is taking that leadership role at a crucial moment

"This is of course about Ukraine, but it's also about the future of defence in Europe more generally," he added.

He urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the table in the coming "days and weeks".

“I don’t want to put a hard deadline on this but we need to see this developing in days and weeks, not months and months.

“It is clear the Russians are playing games...it is a classic from the Putin playbook,” he said.

The Prime Minister also called on stronger sanctions against Russia.

“There was a very strong resolve across the room that now is not the time for pulling back or weakening old sanctions,” he said.

Starmer added:"On the contrary, now is the time for increasing sanctions on Russia.”