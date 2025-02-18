British couple on round-the-world motorbike adventure charged with espionage by Iranian authorities

Craig and Lindsay Foreman
Craig and Lindsay Foreman. Picture: Foreign Office

A British couple on a once-in-a-lifetime motorbike trip around the world have been charged with espionage after being detained in Iran.

The couple, both in their 50s, have been named as Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

A spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary said they "were monitored with the cooperation of security agencies and arrested", according to the Mizan news agency.

The pair had been on a motorbike trip across the globe when they were detained in January.

The couple had reportedly been warned not to try and enter Iran.

FCDO guidance explicitly warns against all travel to the country, cautioning that British citizens could be arrested simply for their nationality.

Despite this, the couple acknowledged the extreme risk in a social media post on December 30.

The couple shared their travels on social media
The couple shared their travels on social media. Picture: Social media

They posted: “Despite the advice of friends, family, and the FCDO (which strongly advises against travel to Iran for British nationals), we’ve chosen to keep moving forward.

“Why? Because we believe that, no matter where you are in the world, most people are good, kind humans striving for a meaningful life. Yes, we’re aware of the risks.

“We also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear.”

Last Thursday Iranian state-run media reported they were being held on unspecified security charges.

A statement, translated from Persian, said: "The individuals entered Iran under the guise of tourists and, under the guise of investigative and research work, have collected information in several provinces of the country."

It claimed that "these individuals were cooperating with covert institutions linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries under the guise of research and investigation activities".

Craig and Lindsay Foreman arrived in Iran last December.
Craig and Lindsay Foreman arrived in Iran last December. Picture: Family Handout

Read more: British couple on motorbike adventure held in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence

Read more: Pope Francis cancels weekend engagements as hospital stay extended

"According to the observations of intelligence and security institutions, the connection of these individuals with several institutions affiliated with intelligence services has been confirmed, and additional investigations are ongoing in this regard," the news agency said in a post online.

A statement previously issued by the Foreign Office on their family's behalf, read: "This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time."

The couple had been warned not to try and enter Iran.
The couple had been warned not to try and enter Iran. Picture: Social media

It added: "We are actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter. The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return."

They said the "emotional burden of this situation weighs heavily on us" but hailed "the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community" which had "provided us with strength and encouragement as we face this ordeal".

Lindsay Foreman
Lindsay Foreman. Picture: Family Handout

The couple had crossed into Iran from Armenia on December 30, 2024, planning to be in Pakistan by January 4.

During their time in the country, they stayed in Tabriz, Tehran and Isfahan, accompanied by a tour guide.

They had been due to continue to Kerman but failed to check into their hotel.

Prior to beginning their trip, Ms Foreman had acknowledged the risks of travelling to Iran against Foreign Office advice.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Yes, we're aware of the risks.

"But we also know the rewards of meeting incredible people, hearing their stories, and seeing the breathtaking landscapes of these regions could far outweigh the fear."

She added: "From the vast deserts of Iran to the towering peaks of Pakistan, we hope to share the beauty, hospitality, and humanity that often go unnoticed."

