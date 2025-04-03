British couple found dead in New Zealand named - as police probe possible murder-suicide

Claire and Ben Anderson were found dead at a property near Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A British couple found dead in New Zealand in a suspected murder-suicide have been named.

Ben and Claire Anderson were discovered at a property in the upmarket Wellington suburb of Roseneath on Monday night.

Their bodies were found at their property on Palliser Road at around 10.25pm after a family member asked officers to perform a welfare check.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.

They confirmed the deaths are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide and urged locals to come forward with any relevant information or footage.

Their bodies were found at their property on Palliser Road, Wellington. Picture: Google

'Truly sad'

Neighbour Emma Prestidge said the couple had moved to the area from London.

She told Radio New Zealand: "My understanding is they'd finally ... packed up their lives in London, and all their stuff was in a shipping container, and they were kind of looking to move here for good," she said.

"They were ... in the next phase of their life, I guess, and ready to kind of set themselves up for the next part of their chapter, which is ... truly sad."

Mr Anderson had been living and working in the country, while Ms Anderson, a former teacher, had been moving between New Zealand and the UK, before settling in the capital in December.

He had already been living and working in the science sector.

His LinkedIn profile listed him as a principal research scientist at the Building Research Association of New Zealand (Branz) since January 2024, with previous roles at the University of Southampton and University of Otago.

The pair had been looking for a fresh start in Roseneath, Wellington. Picture: Getty

'Absolutely wonderful human beings'

Their landlord paid tribute to them saying: “He was a clever, caring, charming man. She was vibrant, kind, intelligent and both of them made friends wherever they went.”

“They were both absolutely wonderful human beings. Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures.”

“They were both such positive and incredible parents, friends, and members of many communities. We send our love and condolences to their family and friends.”