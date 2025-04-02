British couple found dead at home in New Zealand - just months after moving to 'begin new chapter'

By Emma Soteriou

A British couple have been found dead at home in New Zealand - just months after moving to 'begin a new chapter in their lives'.

The pair, who have not been named, were found after police responded to a welfare check in Roseneath, a beach-side suburb of Wellington, on Monday.

They are understood to have moved to New Zealand late last year.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

"Based on the results of a scene examination and other enquiries, we will be referring the case to the Coroner," she said.

"Post-mortems were completed today, and Police will continue to have a presence in the area as we work to understand the reasoning behind this tragic incident."

Ms Ryan confirmed officers forced their way into the home after being contacted by a concerned family member.

In a statement shared with the New Zealand Herald, the couple's landlord referred to the pair as "my British lodgers".

"Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures," the owner said.

"They were both such positive and incredible parents, friends, and members of many communities."

Neighbour Emma Prestidge told Radio New Zealand the couple had moved to the area from London.

"My understanding is they'd finally... packed up their lives in London, and all their stuff was in a shipping container, and they were kind of looking to move here for good," she said.

"They were... in the next phase of their life, I guess, and ready to kind of set themselves up for the next part of their chapter, which is... truly sad."

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that can help our enquiries," Ms Ryan said.

"Anyone with residential CCTV that captures traffic movements in the Roseneath area, particularly on Palliser Road and surrounding streets, is asked to contact us."

The Foreign Office and New Zealand Coroner's Office have been contacted for comment.