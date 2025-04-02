British couple found dead at home in New Zealand - just months after moving to 'begin new chapter'

2 April 2025, 09:59

Police said two people died on Palliser Road, Roseneath.
Police said two people died on Palliser Road, Roseneath. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A British couple have been found dead at home in New Zealand - just months after moving to 'begin a new chapter in their lives'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pair, who have not been named, were found after police responded to a welfare check in Roseneath, a beach-side suburb of Wellington, on Monday.

They are understood to have moved to New Zealand late last year.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

"Based on the results of a scene examination and other enquiries, we will be referring the case to the Coroner," she said.

"Post-mortems were completed today, and Police will continue to have a presence in the area as we work to understand the reasoning behind this tragic incident."

Read more: Met Police to cut more than 1,700 officers and staff amid growing funding crisis

Read more: Twenty-three more women contact police over fears they were attacked by serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

Ms Ryan confirmed officers forced their way into the home after being contacted by a concerned family member.

In a statement shared with the New Zealand Herald, the couple's landlord referred to the pair as "my British lodgers".

"Both they and their family lived life to the absolute full and were always planning or doing amazing adventures," the owner said.

"They were both such positive and incredible parents, friends, and members of many communities."

Neighbour Emma Prestidge told Radio New Zealand the couple had moved to the area from London.

"My understanding is they'd finally... packed up their lives in London, and all their stuff was in a shipping container, and they were kind of looking to move here for good," she said.

"They were... in the next phase of their life, I guess, and ready to kind of set themselves up for the next part of their chapter, which is... truly sad."

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that can help our enquiries," Ms Ryan said.

"Anyone with residential CCTV that captures traffic movements in the Roseneath area, particularly on Palliser Road and surrounding streets, is asked to contact us."

The Foreign Office and New Zealand Coroner's Office have been contacted for comment.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Virginia Giuffre warned it was a "very bad situation" after she claimed a school bus ploughed into her car

Virginia Giuffre was charged with breaching restraining order days before crash that 'left her with days to live'

Putin continues to reject Trump's peace plan

'We won't accept Ukraine ceasefire while Zelenskyy remains in power,' Russia warns

Virginia Giuffre

Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione in healthcare boss murder case

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible

Five tourists accused of gang raping British woman in Ayia Napa hotel cleared after charges dropped

An areal view of the volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Volcanic eruption forces evacuations in Iceland

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'

President of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

White House says 'Signal chat case is closed' insisting issue has been 'dealt with'

A Taliban security personnel stands guard.

Taliban ask Russia to lift ban on terrorist organisation

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with Finland's President Alexander Stubb

'The UK is back': Finnish president praises Starmer's leadership announcing two nations are 'tied hip-to-hip on Nato'

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live'

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of misappropriating EU funds

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen jailed for four years and banned from politics after embezzlement trial

Uday Nasser Al Rabay

Protester 'kidnapped, killed and dumped on doorstep' after demonstrating against Hamas in rare protests

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, Trump has warned.

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, warns Trump

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deborah Gosling, donor Julie Wild’s twin sister, greets Corinne Hutton in an emotional first meeting

Hand transplant recipient hugs donor's sister in emotional first meeting

One Newcastle Fan proved his devotion to his club by getting a QR code tattoo - linking to a video of their cup final goal.

Newcastle Fan has QR code tattooed on leg linking to video of cup final goal - but rival fans work to get clip taken down
Fran Jones collapsed on court during a match in Colombia

British tennis star Fran Jones collapses during her match and leaves court in wheelchair

CCTV shows moment plain-clothed police officers in Exeter swoop in on alleged shoplifter

New way to tackle shoplifters introduced in Devon after huge rise in thefts - with businesses urged to report crimes
Val Kilmer's final Instagram video

Val Kilmer's haunting final posts revealed after Top Gun star's death aged 65

Life-saving actions were immediately taken

Man shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes Pret A Manger charged at officers while brandishing knife
Val Kilmer

Top Gun and Batman star Val Kilmer dies aged 65

New Scotland Yard Sign London

Met Police to cut more than 1,700 officers and staff amid growing funding crisis

World News

See more World News

"I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me," Jones, who also uses the name Samantha Strable, posted on social media.

American influencer apologises after being threatened with deportation for snatching baby wombat from mum

17 days ago

Soccer - International Friendly - Venezuela v Nigeria

England star John Fashanu arrested over 'five crimes' as he sues police for £100,000 compensation

17 days ago

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP)

'Stranded' NASA astronauts set to return from nine month space mission - but what health issues could they face?

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News